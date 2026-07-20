IREN (NASDAQ:IREN) Stock Price Up 19.6% - Here's What Happened

IREN Limited (NASDAQ:IREN - Get Free Report) traded up 19.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $41.10 and last traded at $40.20. 90,324,577 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 113% from the average daily volume of 42,315,984 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.62.

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IREN News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting IREN this week:

Positive Sentiment: IREN signed $2.8 billion in new AI cloud contracts with leading developers, including customers tied to Microsoft and NVIDIA, signaling strong demand for its compute capacity. Article Title

IREN signed $2.8 billion in new AI cloud contracts with leading developers, including customers tied to Microsoft and NVIDIA, signaling strong demand for its compute capacity. Positive Sentiment: The company raised its year-end AI cloud annualized run-rate revenue target to more than $4 billion, with about 85% now under contract, improving confidence in future growth. Article Title

The company raised its year-end AI cloud annualized run-rate revenue target to more than $4 billion, with about 85% now under contract, improving confidence in future growth. Positive Sentiment: Large customer prepayments tied to GPU and infrastructure buildout help ease capital expenditure concerns and support the balance sheet as IREN expands its AI cloud footprint. Article Title

Large customer prepayments tied to GPU and infrastructure buildout help ease capital expenditure concerns and support the balance sheet as IREN expands its AI cloud footprint. Neutral Sentiment: Some commentary notes that IREN had fallen sharply over the past month before this announcement, so the rally may also reflect a rebound from oversold levels. Article Title

Some commentary notes that IREN had fallen sharply over the past month before this announcement, so the rally may also reflect a rebound from oversold levels. Negative Sentiment: Longer-term execution risks remain around power availability, interconnection delays, and the heavy capital needed to scale data center capacity. Article Title

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on IREN shares. BTIG Research upped their price objective on IREN to $80.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on IREN from $77.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $96.00 price target on IREN in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. B. Riley Financial increased their price target on IREN from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on IREN from $70.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, IREN has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $82.36.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on IREN

IREN Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a current ratio of 3.72. The stock's 50-day moving average is $52.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.62. The stock has a market cap of $14.37 billion, a PE ratio of 83.75 and a beta of 4.27.

IREN (NASDAQ:IREN - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.03). IREN had a net margin of 20.90% and a negative return on equity of 13.13%. The firm had revenue of $144.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $219.69 million. On average, equities analysts predict that IREN Limited will post -1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On IREN

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. acquired a new position in IREN during the 1st quarter worth $20,878,000. Triglav Investments D.O.O. acquired a new position in shares of IREN during the first quarter worth about $871,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of IREN by 257.8% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 26,958 shares of the company's stock worth $1,018,000 after buying an additional 19,423 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of IREN by 282.2% during the fourth quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 46,224 shares of the company's stock worth $1,746,000 after buying an additional 34,129 shares during the period. Finally, Avaii Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of IREN by 208.9% during the fourth quarter. Avaii Wealth Management LLC now owns 145,767 shares of the company's stock worth $5,506,000 after buying an additional 98,581 shares during the period. 41.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About IREN

IREN Limited, formerly known as Iris Energy Limited, owns and operates bitcoin mining data centers. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

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