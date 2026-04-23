IREN (NASDAQ:IREN) Trading 7.5% Higher - Should You Buy?

Shares of IREN Limited (NASDAQ:IREN - Get Free Report) traded up 7.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $53.37 and last traded at $52.02. 57,290,345 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 50% from the average session volume of 38,101,430 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.39.

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IREN News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting IREN this week:

Positive Sentiment: Unusual options activity: large, concentrated call buying (≈338,912 calls, ~38% above average daily call volume) suggests short‑term bullish positioning or directional speculation from traders.

Unusual options activity: large, concentrated call buying (≈338,912 calls, ~38% above average daily call volume) suggests short‑term bullish positioning or directional speculation from traders. Positive Sentiment: Power‑grid expansion and AI ambition reported — coverage highlights IREN’s investment in grid infrastructure as a platform for AI and hyperscaler opportunities, which could support long‑term revenue diversification and higher margins if execution succeeds. IREN's Power Grid Expansion Fuels AI Ambitions Amid Revenue Pressure

Power‑grid expansion and AI ambition reported — coverage highlights IREN’s investment in grid infrastructure as a platform for AI and hyperscaler opportunities, which could support long‑term revenue diversification and higher margins if execution succeeds. Neutral Sentiment: Q3 FY26 release scheduled for May 7, 2026 — the company will host a conference call; this date creates a near‑term catalyst for guidance, beats/misses and management commentary. IREN to Release Q3 FY26 Results on May 7, 2026

Q3 FY26 release scheduled for May 7, 2026 — the company will host a conference call; this date creates a near‑term catalyst for guidance, beats/misses and management commentary. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst / media coverage notes momentum and perceived undervaluation — recent price gains have attracted attention but no single news item is driving the move; watch whether momentum sustains. Evaluating IREN After Recent Share Price Momentum

Analyst / media coverage notes momentum and perceived undervaluation — recent price gains have attracted attention but no single news item is driving the move; watch whether momentum sustains. Neutral Sentiment: Freedom Capital initiated coverage with a Hold and $36 price target — provides a third‑party valuation view but is conservative vs. current trading levels and frames expectations for a longer conversion to AI revenue. Freedom Capital Initiates Coverage of IREN

Freedom Capital initiated coverage with a Hold and $36 price target — provides a third‑party valuation view but is conservative vs. current trading levels and frames expectations for a longer conversion to AI revenue. Negative Sentiment: Seeking Alpha warns of a large dilution risk tied to IREN’s hyperscaler ambitions — potential multi‑billion dollar dilution would be a major negative if capital raises are required to fund growth. IREN: Hyperscaler Ambitions Vs. $6 Billion Dilution Risk

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on IREN to $61.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Wall Street Zen downgraded IREN from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Saturday, February 7th. Freedom Capital upgraded IREN to a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. B. Riley Financial reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of IREN in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright upgraded IREN from a "sell" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $70.08.

Read Our Latest Analysis on IREN

IREN Stock Performance

The business's fifty day moving average price is $41.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 4.96 and a current ratio of 4.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.11 and a beta of 4.30.

IREN (NASDAQ:IREN - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.37). The company had revenue of $184.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $229.64 million. IREN had a net margin of 56.59% and a negative return on equity of 10.01%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was down 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that IREN Limited will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Situational Awareness LP increased its position in IREN by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. Situational Awareness LP now owns 8,700,621 shares of the company's stock valued at $328,622,000 after acquiring an additional 1,480,200 shares during the last quarter. Marex Group plc increased its position in IREN by 14,216.7% during the fourth quarter. Marex Group plc now owns 4,471,263 shares of the company's stock valued at $168,880,000 after acquiring an additional 4,440,032 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new position in IREN during the fourth quarter valued at $158,677,000. Value Aligned Research Advisors LLC lifted its stake in IREN by 18.6% in the third quarter. Value Aligned Research Advisors LLC now owns 3,873,337 shares of the company's stock worth $181,776,000 after purchasing an additional 607,189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of IREN during the 4th quarter worth approximately $137,075,000. Institutional investors own 41.08% of the company's stock.

About IREN

IREN Limited, formerly known as Iris Energy Limited, owns and operates bitcoin mining data centers. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

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