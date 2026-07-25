Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) Downgraded by Wall Street Zen to "Hold"

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM - Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report released on Saturday.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on IRM. Weiss Ratings lowered Iron Mountain from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Iron Mountain from $121.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Iron Mountain from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Truist Financial set a $140.00 target price on shares of Iron Mountain in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Iron Mountain from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $134.33.

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Iron Mountain Stock Performance

Shares of IRM opened at $128.33 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $125.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $112.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 141.03 and a beta of 1.19. Iron Mountain has a 52 week low of $77.77 and a 52 week high of $134.68.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.10. Iron Mountain had a negative return on equity of 91.56% and a net margin of 3.76%.The business had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Iron Mountain has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.400-1.400 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 5.790-5.860 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Iron Mountain will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Iron Mountain news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 38,474 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.83, for a total value of $4,725,761.42. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 38,474 shares in the company, valued at $4,725,761.42. The trade was a 50.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Mark Kidd sold 6,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.91, for a total transaction of $767,460.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 119,507 shares in the company, valued at $15,286,140.37. This represents a 4.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 137,260 shares of company stock worth $17,361,672 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Iron Mountain

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IRM. Garton & Associates Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Iron Mountain in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 17,500.0% during the fourth quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 352 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Iron Mountain in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Bayban bought a new position in shares of Iron Mountain in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. 80.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Iron Mountain Company Profile

Iron Mountain Incorporated is a global information management company that helps organizations protect, store, and manage their physical and digital information. The firm provides a range of services including secure records storage, document imaging and digitization, secure shredding and destruction, and information governance solutions designed to support regulatory compliance and business continuity. Iron Mountain also offers specialized secure storage environments and logistics for sensitive assets such as art, medical records, and legal archives.

Beyond traditional records management, Iron Mountain has expanded into technology-driven services to support customers' digital transformation.

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