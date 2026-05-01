Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) Reaches New 1-Year High on Strong Earnings

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM - Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as high as $126.43 and last traded at $125.6640, with a volume of 5039096 shares. The stock had previously closed at $114.52.

The financial services provider reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.93. Iron Mountain had a negative return on equity of 99.59% and a net margin of 2.10%.The company had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.86 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. Iron Mountain's revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. Iron Mountain has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.400-1.400 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 5.790-5.860 EPS.

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Iron Mountain Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.864 per share. This represents a $3.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. Iron Mountain's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 720.83%.

Iron Mountain News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Iron Mountain this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q1 results and guidance lift outlook — IRM reported Q1 revenue of about $1.94B (≈+21% YoY) and EPS that beat expectations; management raised FY2026 EPS guidance to a range near $5.79–5.86 and set Q2 EPS at $1.40, signaling confidence in demand. Read More.

Q1 results and guidance lift outlook — IRM reported Q1 revenue of about $1.94B (≈+21% YoY) and EPS that beat expectations; management raised FY2026 EPS guidance to a range near $5.79–5.86 and set Q2 EPS at $1.40, signaling confidence in demand. Read More. Positive Sentiment: AFFO and higher‑growth businesses showing strength — Company reported strong AFFO (~$426M, roughly $1.43/share) and management highlighted momentum in data centers, digital and ALM, which drove the earnings beat and the outlook raise. Read More.

AFFO and higher‑growth businesses showing strength — Company reported strong AFFO (~$426M, roughly $1.43/share) and management highlighted momentum in data centers, digital and ALM, which drove the earnings beat and the outlook raise. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Dividend reaffirmed — Board declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.864/share (record June 15, pay July 3), supporting the REIT/income investor case and complementing improving cash‑flow metrics.

Dividend reaffirmed — Board declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.864/share (record June 15, pay July 3), supporting the REIT/income investor case and complementing improving cash‑flow metrics. Positive Sentiment: Analyst reaction — At least one note highlighted the quarter as a “blowout” tied to Storage/AI synergy and maintained a Buy stance, reinforcing bullish analyst momentum. Read More.

Analyst reaction — At least one note highlighted the quarter as a “blowout” tied to Storage/AI synergy and maintained a Buy stance, reinforcing bullish analyst momentum. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Technical/market context — Post‑earnings the stock pushed into key resistance levels after the rally; traders may watch whether gains hold or meet profit‑taking at resistance. Read More.

Technical/market context — Post‑earnings the stock pushed into key resistance levels after the rally; traders may watch whether gains hold or meet profit‑taking at resistance. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Earnings call/transcript available — Management commentary in the Q1 call and the full transcript provide more detail on data‑center capacity, AI demand, and capital allocation. Investors should review for pacing of capex and margin cadence. Read More.

Earnings call/transcript available — Management commentary in the Q1 call and the full transcript provide more detail on data‑center capacity, AI demand, and capital allocation. Investors should review for pacing of capex and margin cadence. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Notable insider selling flagged — Data aggregators show substantial insider sales over recent months (including senior executives), which some investors may view as a governance/valuation caution despite the strong quarter. Read More.

Analyst Ratings Changes

IRM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Research cut Iron Mountain from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. Barclays raised their target price on Iron Mountain from $126.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Iron Mountain in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Iron Mountain from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Loop Capital set a $130.00 price objective on Iron Mountain in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $124.60.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on IRM

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Jennifer Allerton sold 7,000 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.88, for a total value of $762,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 11,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,256,584.08. This trade represents a 37.75% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark Kidd sold 6,000 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.71, for a total value of $616,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 125,507 shares of the company's stock, valued at $12,890,823.97. The trade was a 4.56% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 451,648 shares of company stock worth $48,297,449. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Iron Mountain

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IRM. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its stake in Iron Mountain by 4.5% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 29,904 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $2,573,000 after purchasing an additional 1,286 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its stake in Iron Mountain by 10.3% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 5,728 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP lifted its stake in Iron Mountain by 41.0% during the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 24,742 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $2,129,000 after purchasing an additional 7,193 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Iron Mountain by 29.4% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,322 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in Iron Mountain by 3.6% during the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 35,292 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $3,620,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.13% of the company's stock.

Iron Mountain Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $108.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.25. The stock has a market cap of $37.38 billion, a PE ratio of 261.80 and a beta of 1.13.

Iron Mountain Company Profile

Iron Mountain Incorporated is a global information management company that helps organizations protect, store, and manage their physical and digital information. The firm provides a range of services including secure records storage, document imaging and digitization, secure shredding and destruction, and information governance solutions designed to support regulatory compliance and business continuity. Iron Mountain also offers specialized secure storage environments and logistics for sensitive assets such as art, medical records, and legal archives.

Beyond traditional records management, Iron Mountain has expanded into technology-driven services to support customers' digital transformation.

Further Reading

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