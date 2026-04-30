Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) Releases FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM - Get Free Report) updated its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 5.790-5.860 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 5.260. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.8 billion-$7.9 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.7 billion. Iron Mountain also updated its Q2 2026 guidance to 1.400-1.400 EPS.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Loop Capital set a $130.00 price target on Iron Mountain in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Iron Mountain from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Iron Mountain in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Barclays raised their price target on Iron Mountain from $126.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded Iron Mountain from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Iron Mountain presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $124.60.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Iron Mountain

Iron Mountain Trading Up 8.1%

Iron Mountain stock traded up $9.24 during trading on Thursday, reaching $123.76. The company had a trading volume of 796,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,760,386. Iron Mountain has a 52 week low of $77.77 and a 52 week high of $125.27. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $108.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 258.77 and a beta of 1.13.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.91. Iron Mountain had a negative return on equity of 99.59% and a net margin of 2.10%.During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.17 EPS. The company's revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Iron Mountain has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.400-1.400 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 5.790-5.860 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Iron Mountain will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Iron Mountain Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th were issued a $0.864 dividend. This represents a $3.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 16th. Iron Mountain's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 718.75%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Iron Mountain news, EVP Mithu Bhargava sold 59,725 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.62, for a total transaction of $6,248,429.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 16,054 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,679,569.48. This trade represents a 78.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO William L. Meaney sold 38,474 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.71, for a total value of $3,951,664.54. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 38,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,951,664.54. This represents a 50.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 451,648 shares of company stock valued at $48,297,449 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.70% of the company's stock.

Iron Mountain News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Iron Mountain this week:

Positive Sentiment: Iron Mountain raised its full-year 2026 guidance, with EPS now guided to $5.79–$5.86 (well above consensus of $5.26) and revenue guided to $7.8B–$7.9B (above consensus). Management cited booming demand for data center capacity to support AI workloads as the driver. Iron Mountain raises annual forecast on AI-fueled data center boom

Iron Mountain raised its full-year 2026 guidance, with EPS now guided to $5.79–$5.86 (well above consensus of $5.26) and revenue guided to $7.8B–$7.9B (above consensus). Management cited booming demand for data center capacity to support AI workloads as the driver. Positive Sentiment: IRM updated Q2 2026 guidance: EPS of $1.40 (vs. consensus ~$1.32) and revenue ~ $2.0B (vs. consensus ~$1.9B), signaling near-term strength in data center and services revenue. (Company guidance release)

IRM updated Q2 2026 guidance: EPS of $1.40 (vs. consensus ~$1.32) and revenue ~ $2.0B (vs. consensus ~$1.9B), signaling near-term strength in data center and services revenue. (Company guidance release) Positive Sentiment: Q1 results beat: Iron Mountain reported EPS of $0.60 vs. analysts’ $0.52 estimate, topping consensus and reinforcing the upbeat guidance. Iron Mountain Reports First Quarter 2026 Results

Q1 results beat: Iron Mountain reported EPS of $0.60 vs. analysts’ $0.52 estimate, topping consensus and reinforcing the upbeat guidance. Neutral Sentiment: Pre-earnings previews and Wall Street metric analysis (Zacks/Yahoo) provided context on key operating metrics investors were watching going into Q1; these pieces explain where upside came from but do not add new company guidance. Wall Street's Insights Into Key Metrics Ahead of Iron Mountain (IRM) Q1 Earnings

Pre-earnings previews and Wall Street metric analysis (Zacks/Yahoo) provided context on key operating metrics investors were watching going into Q1; these pieces explain where upside came from but do not add new company guidance. Negative Sentiment: Despite the beat and raised guidance, the company reported a low net margin (2.1%) and a negative return on equity (~-99.6%) for the quarter, items some investors may view as structural profitability or accounting concerns to monitor. (Company earnings release/summary) Press Release

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Iron Mountain

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IRM. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its holdings in Iron Mountain by 597.9% during the third quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 3,161,589 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $322,292,000 after acquiring an additional 2,708,560 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 18.1% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,066,516 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $516,481,000 after purchasing an additional 776,933 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 101.8% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 923,196 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $76,579,000 after purchasing an additional 465,724 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 1.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,131,787 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $1,759,494,000 after purchasing an additional 322,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 215.4% during the second quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 377,807 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $38,752,000 after purchasing an additional 258,003 shares in the last quarter. 80.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Iron Mountain

Iron Mountain Incorporated is a global information management company that helps organizations protect, store, and manage their physical and digital information. The firm provides a range of services including secure records storage, document imaging and digitization, secure shredding and destruction, and information governance solutions designed to support regulatory compliance and business continuity. Iron Mountain also offers specialized secure storage environments and logistics for sensitive assets such as art, medical records, and legal archives.

Beyond traditional records management, Iron Mountain has expanded into technology-driven services to support customers' digital transformation.

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