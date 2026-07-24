Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) Trading 5% Higher - Here's Why

Shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM - Get Free Report) traded up 5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $131.09 and last traded at $130.72. Approximately 72,907 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 1,759,032 shares. The stock had previously closed at $124.55.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on IRM. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Iron Mountain from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Weiss Ratings downgraded Iron Mountain from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Zacks Research raised shares of Iron Mountain from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Truist Financial set a $140.00 target price on shares of Iron Mountain in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Iron Mountain from $121.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $134.33.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Iron Mountain

Iron Mountain Price Performance

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $125.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $112.34. The company has a market capitalization of $39.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 145.34 and a beta of 1.19.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.86 billion. Iron Mountain had a negative return on equity of 91.56% and a net margin of 3.76%.The company's revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. Iron Mountain has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.400-1.400 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 5.790-5.860 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

Iron Mountain Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th were given a $0.864 dividend. This represents a $3.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 15th. Iron Mountain's payout ratio is currently 380.22%.

Insider Activity at Iron Mountain

In related news, CAO Daniel Borges sold 7,189 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.50, for a total value of $902,219.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Mark Kidd sold 6,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.70, for a total transaction of $760,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 113,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,381,336.90. The trade was a 5.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last three months, insiders sold 137,260 shares of company stock valued at $17,361,672. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Iron Mountain

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IRM. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Iron Mountain by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 33,889 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $3,461,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC increased its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 780 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,741 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Corrado Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Corrado Advisors LLC now owns 19,856 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $1,647,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essential Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Essential Partners LLC now owns 561 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.13% of the company's stock.

About Iron Mountain

Iron Mountain Incorporated is a global information management company that helps organizations protect, store, and manage their physical and digital information. The firm provides a range of services including secure records storage, document imaging and digitization, secure shredding and destruction, and information governance solutions designed to support regulatory compliance and business continuity. Iron Mountain also offers specialized secure storage environments and logistics for sensitive assets such as art, medical records, and legal archives.

Beyond traditional records management, Iron Mountain has expanded into technology-driven services to support customers' digital transformation.

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