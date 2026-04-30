Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) Trading 8.6% Higher After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM - Get Free Report) shot up 8.6% during trading on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as high as $123.87 and last traded at $124.3980. 493,862 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 1,758,219 shares. The stock had previously closed at $114.52.

The financial services provider reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.91. Iron Mountain had a negative return on equity of 99.59% and a net margin of 2.10%.The business's revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.17 EPS. Iron Mountain has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.400-1.400 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 5.790-5.860 EPS.

Get Iron Mountain alerts: Sign Up

Iron Mountain Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th were paid a dividend of $0.864 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 16th. This represents a $3.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.8%. Iron Mountain's dividend payout ratio is currently 718.75%.

Key Headlines Impacting Iron Mountain

Here are the key news stories impacting Iron Mountain this week:

Positive Sentiment: Iron Mountain raised its full-year 2026 guidance, with EPS now guided to $5.79–$5.86 (well above consensus of $5.26) and revenue guided to $7.8B–$7.9B (above consensus). Management cited booming demand for data center capacity to support AI workloads as the driver. Iron Mountain raises annual forecast on AI-fueled data center boom

Iron Mountain raised its full-year 2026 guidance, with EPS now guided to $5.79–$5.86 (well above consensus of $5.26) and revenue guided to $7.8B–$7.9B (above consensus). Management cited booming demand for data center capacity to support AI workloads as the driver. Positive Sentiment: IRM updated Q2 2026 guidance: EPS of $1.40 (vs. consensus ~$1.32) and revenue ~ $2.0B (vs. consensus ~$1.9B), signaling near-term strength in data center and services revenue. (Company guidance release)

IRM updated Q2 2026 guidance: EPS of $1.40 (vs. consensus ~$1.32) and revenue ~ $2.0B (vs. consensus ~$1.9B), signaling near-term strength in data center and services revenue. (Company guidance release) Positive Sentiment: Q1 results beat: Iron Mountain reported EPS of $0.60 vs. analysts’ $0.52 estimate, topping consensus and reinforcing the upbeat guidance. Iron Mountain Reports First Quarter 2026 Results

Q1 results beat: Iron Mountain reported EPS of $0.60 vs. analysts’ $0.52 estimate, topping consensus and reinforcing the upbeat guidance. Neutral Sentiment: Pre-earnings previews and Wall Street metric analysis (Zacks/Yahoo) provided context on key operating metrics investors were watching going into Q1; these pieces explain where upside came from but do not add new company guidance. Wall Street's Insights Into Key Metrics Ahead of Iron Mountain (IRM) Q1 Earnings

Pre-earnings previews and Wall Street metric analysis (Zacks/Yahoo) provided context on key operating metrics investors were watching going into Q1; these pieces explain where upside came from but do not add new company guidance. Negative Sentiment: Despite the beat and raised guidance, the company reported a low net margin (2.1%) and a negative return on equity (~-99.6%) for the quarter, items some investors may view as structural profitability or accounting concerns to monitor. (Company earnings release/summary) Press Release

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on IRM. Zacks Research cut Iron Mountain from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Iron Mountain from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Iron Mountain in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Loop Capital set a $130.00 price objective on Iron Mountain in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Iron Mountain from $126.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Iron Mountain has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $124.60.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Iron Mountain

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Iron Mountain news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 38,474 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.71, for a total transaction of $3,951,664.54. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 38,474 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,951,664.54. This trade represents a 50.00% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Mithu Bhargava sold 59,725 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.62, for a total value of $6,248,429.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 16,054 shares in the company, valued at $1,679,569.48. This trade represents a 78.81% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 451,648 shares of company stock worth $48,297,449 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.70% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Iron Mountain

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Garton & Associates Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Iron Mountain during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in Iron Mountain during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 17,500.0% during the 4th quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 352 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Bayban acquired a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors own 80.13% of the company's stock.

Iron Mountain Trading Up 6.4%

The stock has a market cap of $36.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 257.05 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $108.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.06.

Iron Mountain Company Profile

Iron Mountain Incorporated is a global information management company that helps organizations protect, store, and manage their physical and digital information. The firm provides a range of services including secure records storage, document imaging and digitization, secure shredding and destruction, and information governance solutions designed to support regulatory compliance and business continuity. Iron Mountain also offers specialized secure storage environments and logistics for sensitive assets such as art, medical records, and legal archives.

Beyond traditional records management, Iron Mountain has expanded into technology-driven services to support customers' digital transformation.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Iron Mountain, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Iron Mountain wasn't on the list.

While Iron Mountain currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here