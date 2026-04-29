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Isabella Bank (NASDAQ:ISBA) Downgraded by Zacks Research to Hold

Written by MarketBeat
April 29, 2026

Isabella Bank (NASDAQ:ISBA - Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Research from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report issued on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on ISBA. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of Isabella Bank in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Isabella Bank from $54.00 to $47.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $47.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on ISBA

Isabella Bank Trading Down 1.7%

NASDAQ:ISBA opened at $41.89 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $46.59 and a 200 day moving average of $46.14. Isabella Bank has a 52 week low of $24.68 and a 52 week high of $58.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $307.05 million, a P/E ratio of 15.46 and a beta of 0.12.

Isabella Bank (NASDAQ:ISBA - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $21.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.70 million. Isabella Bank had a net margin of 17.30% and a return on equity of 8.40%. On average, research analysts predict that Isabella Bank will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ISBA. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Isabella Bank in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,501,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Isabella Bank by 116.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 245,936 shares of the company's stock valued at $8,669,000 after purchasing an additional 132,551 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Isabella Bank by 2,617.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,685 shares of the company's stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,623 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Isabella Bank during the 3rd quarter valued at about $630,000. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Isabella Bank during the 3rd quarter valued at about $215,000.

About Isabella Bank

(Get Free Report)

Isabella Bank NASDAQ: ISBA is a community bank headquartered in Mount Pleasant, Michigan, serving individuals and businesses across mid-Michigan. The bank delivers a broad array of financial products, including checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and online and mobile banking platforms designed to meet everyday banking needs.

On the commercial side, Isabella Bank offers business lending solutions such as lines of credit, term loans, and equipment financing, alongside treasury management, merchant services, and payroll processing to help companies manage cash flow and streamline operations.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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