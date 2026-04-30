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iShares S&P/TSX Canadian Dividend Aristocrats Index ETF Common Class (TSE:CDZ) Hits New 1-Year High - Still a Buy?

Written by MarketBeat
April 30, 2026
iShares S&P/TSX Canadian Dividend Aristocrats Index ETF Common Class logo with background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Shares of iShares S&P/TSX Canadian Dividend Aristocrats ETF (TSE:CDZ) hit a new 52-week high at C$44.21 on Thursday, trading that level on volume of about 14,855 shares after a prior close of C$43.72.
  • The ETF is trading above its 50-day (C$43.37) and 200-day (C$41.74) simple moving averages, indicating short- and long-term upward momentum.
  • The fund's objective is to replicate the S&P/TSX Canadian Dividend Aristocrats Index net of expenses, using an indexing strategy that may include investments in other iShares ETFs, derivatives, or sampling to achieve replication.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of iShares S&P/TSX Canadian Dividend Aristocrats Index ETF Common Class.

Shares of iShares S&P/TSX Canadian Dividend Aristocrats Index ETF Common Class (TSE:CDZ - Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$44.21 and last traded at C$44.21, with a volume of 14855 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$43.72.

iShares S&P/TSX Canadian Dividend Aristocrats Index ETF Common Class Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$43.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$41.74.

About iShares S&P/TSX Canadian Dividend Aristocrats Index ETF Common Class

(Get Free Report)

The investment objective of the Fund is to replicate, to the extent possible, the performance of the S&P TSX Canadian Dividend Aristocrats Index the Index, net of expenses. To achieve its investment objective the Fund uses an indexing strategy. Under this strategy, the Fund seeks to replicate the performance of the Index, net of expenses, by employing, directly or indirectly, through investment in one or more iShares ETFs and/or through the use of derivatives, a replicating strategy or sampling strategy.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in iShares S&P/TSX Canadian Dividend Aristocrats Index ETF Common Class Right Now?

Before you consider iShares S&P/TSX Canadian Dividend Aristocrats Index ETF Common Class, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and iShares S&P/TSX Canadian Dividend Aristocrats Index ETF Common Class wasn't on the list.

While iShares S&P/TSX Canadian Dividend Aristocrats Index ETF Common Class currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

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