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Isuzu Motors (OTCMKTS:ISUZY) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume - Here's Why

Written by MarketBeat
July 24, 2026
Isuzu Motors logo with Auto/Tires/Trucks background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Isuzu Motors saw unusually high trading volume, with about 54,404 shares changing hands, while the stock slipped to $13.88 from a previous close of $14.24.
  • Analyst sentiment is mixed: UBS upgraded the stock to buy, Zacks moved it to hold, and Nomura cut it to strong sell. Overall, MarketBeat says the average rating is still Hold.
  • The company recently missed earnings expectations, posting $0.13 EPS versus the $0.19 forecast, though revenue topped estimates at $6.13 billion for the quarter.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Isuzu Motors.

Isuzu Motors Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ISUZY - Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 54,404 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 33% from the previous session's volume of 81,247 shares.The stock last traded at $13.88 and had previously closed at $14.24.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ISUZY shares. UBS Group upgraded Isuzu Motors from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Zacks Research upgraded Isuzu Motors to a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Nomura lowered Isuzu Motors from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold".

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Isuzu Motors

Isuzu Motors Price Performance

The business's 50 day moving average is $13.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.16. The firm has a market cap of $9.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Isuzu Motors (OTCMKTS:ISUZY - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.06). Isuzu Motors had a net margin of 3.90% and a return on equity of 8.39%. The firm had revenue of $6.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.58 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Isuzu Motors Ltd. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Isuzu Motors Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Isuzu Motors Limited OTCMKTS: ISUZY is a Japan‐based manufacturer renowned for its commercial vehicles and diesel engine technology. Established in 1916 and headquartered in Tokyo, the company has built a reputation for durability and fuel efficiency, offering a broad portfolio of light, medium and heavy‐duty trucks alongside urban and intercity buses. Its core expertise in diesel engines underpins both its automotive lineup and a range of industrial applications, from marine propulsion to generator sets.

In the passenger‐vehicle segment, Isuzu has forged strategic alliances—most notably the joint venture with Toyota Motor Corporation to produce the D-Max pickup truck—which combines Isuzu’s engineering strengths with Toyota’s global distribution network.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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