Isuzu Motors (OTCMKTS:ISUZY) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average - Here's What Happened

Isuzu Motors Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ISUZY - Get Free Report)'s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $15.20 and traded as low as $14.20. Isuzu Motors shares last traded at $14.34, with a volume of 53,290 shares.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ISUZY shares. UBS Group raised Isuzu Motors from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Nomura lowered Isuzu Motors from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Isuzu Motors to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Isuzu Motors currently has a consensus rating of "Hold".

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ISUZY

Isuzu Motors Stock Up 0.6%

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.72. The company has a market capitalization of $9.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 0.56.

Isuzu Motors (OTCMKTS:ISUZY - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $6.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.58 billion. Isuzu Motors had a net margin of 3.90% and a return on equity of 8.39%. Equities research analysts forecast that Isuzu Motors Ltd. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Isuzu Motors Company Profile

Isuzu Motors Limited OTCMKTS: ISUZY is a Japan‐based manufacturer renowned for its commercial vehicles and diesel engine technology. Established in 1916 and headquartered in Tokyo, the company has built a reputation for durability and fuel efficiency, offering a broad portfolio of light, medium and heavy‐duty trucks alongside urban and intercity buses. Its core expertise in diesel engines underpins both its automotive lineup and a range of industrial applications, from marine propulsion to generator sets.

In the passenger‐vehicle segment, Isuzu has forged strategic alliances—most notably the joint venture with Toyota Motor Corporation to produce the D-Max pickup truck—which combines Isuzu’s engineering strengths with Toyota’s global distribution network.

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