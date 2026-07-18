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Isuzu Motors (OTCMKTS:ISUZY) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average - Here's What Happened

Written by MarketBeat
July 18, 2026
Isuzu Motors logo with Auto/Tires/Trucks background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Isuzu Motors Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ISUZY - Get Free Report)'s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $15.20 and traded as low as $14.20. Isuzu Motors shares last traded at $14.34, with a volume of 53,290 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ISUZY shares. UBS Group raised Isuzu Motors from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Nomura lowered Isuzu Motors from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Isuzu Motors to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Isuzu Motors currently has a consensus rating of "Hold".

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ISUZY

Isuzu Motors Stock Up 0.6%

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.72. The company has a market capitalization of $9.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 0.56.

Isuzu Motors (OTCMKTS:ISUZY - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $6.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.58 billion. Isuzu Motors had a net margin of 3.90% and a return on equity of 8.39%. Equities research analysts forecast that Isuzu Motors Ltd. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Isuzu Motors Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Isuzu Motors Limited OTCMKTS: ISUZY is a Japan‐based manufacturer renowned for its commercial vehicles and diesel engine technology. Established in 1916 and headquartered in Tokyo, the company has built a reputation for durability and fuel efficiency, offering a broad portfolio of light, medium and heavy‐duty trucks alongside urban and intercity buses. Its core expertise in diesel engines underpins both its automotive lineup and a range of industrial applications, from marine propulsion to generator sets.

In the passenger‐vehicle segment, Isuzu has forged strategic alliances—most notably the joint venture with Toyota Motor Corporation to produce the D-Max pickup truck—which combines Isuzu’s engineering strengths with Toyota’s global distribution network.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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