Itau Unibanco (ITUB) Expected to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Itau Unibanco (NYSE:ITUB - Get Free Report) will likely be releasing its Q1 2026 results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 5th. Analysts expect Itau Unibanco to post earnings of $0.21 per share and revenue of $9.1816 billion for the quarter. Interested persons may visit the the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, May 6, 2026 at 9:00 AM ET.

Itau Unibanco (NYSE:ITUB - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The bank reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.03). Itau Unibanco had a return on equity of 20.83% and a net margin of 20.64%.The business had revenue of $8.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $8.98 billion. On average, analysts expect Itau Unibanco to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Itau Unibanco Trading Up 1.3%

NYSE:ITUB traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.92. 14,796,680 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,971,479. The firm's fifty day moving average is $8.66 and its 200-day moving average is $7.93. Itau Unibanco has a 12-month low of $5.87 and a 12-month high of $9.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61.

Itau Unibanco Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Monday, March 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.068 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 23rd. Itau Unibanco's payout ratio is currently 4.29%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on ITUB. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Itau Unibanco in a research note on Monday, December 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Itau Unibanco from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Research cut shares of Itau Unibanco from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Itau Unibanco presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $9.00.

View Our Latest Report on Itau Unibanco

Insider Transactions at Itau Unibanco

In related news, insider Fajerman Sergio Guillinet sold 39,477 shares of Itau Unibanco stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.53, for a total transaction of $376,215.81. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 1,205,642 shares in the company, valued at $11,489,768.26. This trade represents a 3.17% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Rodrigues Andre Luis Teixeira sold 182,800 shares of Itau Unibanco stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.82, for a total transaction of $1,612,296.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 1,637,511 shares of the company's stock, valued at $14,442,847.02. The trade was a 10.04% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 292,277 shares of company stock valued at $2,646,512 in the last quarter. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Itau Unibanco

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Itau Unibanco in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Itau Unibanco by 332.4% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,966 shares of the bank's stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 5,355 shares in the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Itau Unibanco by 486.0% in the 3rd quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 8,966 shares of the bank's stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 7,436 shares in the last quarter. Syon Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Itau Unibanco in the 4th quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Arax Advisory Partners raised its holdings in shares of Itau Unibanco by 1,768.5% in the 4th quarter. Arax Advisory Partners now owns 10,314 shares of the bank's stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 9,762 shares in the last quarter.

Itau Unibanco Company Profile

Itaú Unibanco SA NYSE: ITUB is a Brazilian banking and financial services conglomerate headquartered in São Paulo. The company was formed by the merger of Banco Itaú and Unibanco in 2008 and is one of the largest private-sector banks in Brazil and among the leading banks in Latin America. Itaú Unibanco is publicly listed in Brazil and maintains an international listing on the New York Stock Exchange.

The bank offers a full range of financial products and services across retail, commercial and wholesale banking.

Further Reading

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