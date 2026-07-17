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ITM Power (LON:ITM) Insider Simon Bourne Acquires 134 Shares

Written by MarketBeat
July 17, 2026
ITM Power logo with Industrials background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

ITM Power Plc (LON:ITM - Get Free Report) insider Simon Bourne bought 134 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 112 per share, for a total transaction of £150.08.

Simon Bourne also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Tuesday, June 16th, Simon Bourne purchased 113 shares of ITM Power stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 133 per share, with a total value of £150.29.
  • On Friday, May 15th, Simon Bourne purchased 92 shares of ITM Power stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 162 per share, with a total value of £149.04.

ITM Power Trading Down 4.2%

LON ITM opened at GBX 100.40 on Friday. ITM Power Plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 56.80 and a fifty-two week high of GBX 219.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.99, a quick ratio of 7.56 and a current ratio of 2.62. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 142.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 100.20. The stock has a market cap of £692.96 million, a P/E ratio of -20.08 and a beta of 2.89.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on ITM shares. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on ITM Power from GBX 100 to GBX 110 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of ITM Power to a "buy" rating and boosted their price objective for the company from £115 to £200 in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of GBX 6,723.33.

Read Our Latest Report on ITM Power

About ITM Power

(Get Free Report)

ITM Power designs and manufactures industrial-scale electrolysers for green hydrogen production. Its proprietary PEM technology, vertically integrated manufacturing, and in-house engineering capabilities enable it to supply standardised, high-performance hydrogen plants. With a proven track record in large-scale projects, ITM Power helps leading industrial and energy companies achieve their decarbonisation goals. In addition to its equipment offering, the company provides reliable and cost-competitive hydrogen supply through its build, own and operate (BOO) model, Hydropulse. Headquartered in the UK, ITM Power is listed on the London Stock Exchange AIM LSE: ITM and holds the Green Economy Mark, which recognises companies that generate over 50% of their revenues from green products and services.

Further Reading

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for ITM Power (LON:ITM)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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