Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) Given Consensus Recommendation of "Moderate Buy" by Analysts

Shares of Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI - Get Free Report) have received an average rating of "Moderate Buy" from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $131.2222.

ITRI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $136.00 price objective on shares of Itron in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird set a $128.00 target price on Itron and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. Guggenheim set a $155.00 price target on Itron in a research report on Friday, February 13th. TD Cowen decreased their price target on Itron from $145.00 to $130.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Raymond James Financial started coverage on Itron in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. They issued an "underperform" rating for the company.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Itron

In other Itron news, SVP Christopher E. Ware sold 763 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.17, for a total value of $76,429.71. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 31,043 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,109,577.31. This trade represents a 2.40% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Donald L. Reeves III sold 519 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.84, for a total transaction of $50,778.96. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 29,951 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,930,405.84. This trade represents a 1.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 51,180 shares of company stock worth $5,085,475 over the last ninety days. 1.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Itron

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of Itron by 112.4% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 274 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Itron in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in Itron during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Itron by 29.5% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 443 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Itron in the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. 96.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Itron Stock Up 0.9%

Shares of NASDAQ ITRI opened at $81.87 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.06, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 2.24. Itron has a one year low of $78.53 and a one year high of $142.00. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $91.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.96.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $586.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $572.04 million. Itron had a net margin of 12.31% and a return on equity of 19.54%. The firm's quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. Itron has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.250-1.350 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Itron will post 6.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Itron

Itron, Inc NASDAQ: ITRI is a global technology company that develops innovative solutions to measure, manage and analyze the use of energy and water. Its comprehensive portfolio includes smart meters, data collection devices, communication networks and advanced software applications designed to optimize utility operations and foster sustainable resource management. The company's offerings enable utilities and cities to accurately monitor consumption patterns, streamline billing processes and improve grid reliability.

Itron's product lineup spans a range of hardware and software solutions, from residential and commercial smart meters to meter data management systems (MDMS), networked communication platforms and analytics tools.

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