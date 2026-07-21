Itron (ITRI) to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI - Get Free Report) is expected to release its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Tuesday, July 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.30 per share and revenue of $566.3370 million for the quarter. Itron has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.250-1.350 EPS. Parties are encouraged to explore the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning report page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, July 28, 2026 at 10:00 AM ET.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.23. Itron had a net margin of 12.31% and a return on equity of 19.54%. The firm had revenue of $586.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $572.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.52 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Itron to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Itron Price Performance

Shares of ITRI stock opened at $84.37 on Tuesday. Itron has a 1 year low of $77.77 and a 1 year high of $142.00. The firm's 50 day moving average is $82.73 and its 200-day moving average is $90.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.46, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP John F. Marcolini sold 322 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.37, for a total transaction of $27,167.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 24,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,083,010.93. The trade was a 1.29% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, CFO Joan S. Hooper sold 442 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.37, for a total value of $37,291.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 117,478 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $9,911,618.86. This trade represents a 0.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,946 shares of company stock worth $324,420. Insiders own 1.77% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Itron by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,271,042 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock worth $118,034,000 after purchasing an additional 194,768 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Itron by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 793,175 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock valued at $73,654,000 after purchasing an additional 31,088 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Itron by 42.5% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 604,580 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock valued at $75,306,000 after purchasing an additional 180,366 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in Itron by 65.2% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 588,872 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock worth $54,683,000 after purchasing an additional 232,341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Itron by 269.3% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 506,867 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock worth $47,068,000 after purchasing an additional 369,617 shares in the last quarter. 96.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens restated an "overweight" rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Itron in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Itron from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Roth Capital restated a "buy" rating and set a $136.00 target price on shares of Itron in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Itron in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their price target on Itron from $145.00 to $130.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $131.22.

View Our Latest Stock Report on ITRI

About Itron

Itron, Inc NASDAQ: ITRI is a global technology company that develops innovative solutions to measure, manage and analyze the use of energy and water. Its comprehensive portfolio includes smart meters, data collection devices, communication networks and advanced software applications designed to optimize utility operations and foster sustainable resource management. The company's offerings enable utilities and cities to accurately monitor consumption patterns, streamline billing processes and improve grid reliability.

Itron's product lineup spans a range of hardware and software solutions, from residential and commercial smart meters to meter data management systems (MDMS), networked communication platforms and analytics tools.

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