Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) Releases Q2 2026 Earnings Guidance

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI - Get Free Report) issued an update on its second quarter 2026 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.250-1.350 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 1.450. The company issued revenue guidance of $560.0 million-$570.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $605.8 million.

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Itron Trading Down 1.8%

Shares of Itron stock opened at $86.92 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Itron has a 12-month low of $83.51 and a 12-month high of $142.00. The company has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.35, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.50. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $92.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.92.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $586.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $572.13 million. Itron had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 20.04%. The firm's quarterly revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. Itron has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.250-1.350 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Itron will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on ITRI shares. Johnson Rice raised Itron from an "accumulate" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 5th. Guggenheim set a $155.00 price target on Itron in a report on Friday, February 13th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Itron from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Itron in a report on Friday, March 6th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $124.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Itron from $133.00 to $113.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $133.10.

View Our Latest Analysis on Itron

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Itron news, SVP Christopher E. Ware sold 763 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.17, for a total transaction of $76,429.71. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 31,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,109,577.31. This represents a 2.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Joan S. Hooper sold 3,533 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.92, for a total transaction of $338,885.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 118,275 shares in the company, valued at $11,344,938. This represents a 2.90% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 51,180 shares of company stock worth $5,085,475 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.77% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Itron

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ITRI. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Itron by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,271,042 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock valued at $118,034,000 after buying an additional 194,768 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Itron by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 793,175 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock worth $73,654,000 after buying an additional 31,088 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Itron by 42.5% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 604,580 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock valued at $75,306,000 after acquiring an additional 180,366 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in shares of Itron by 65.2% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 588,872 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock valued at $54,683,000 after acquiring an additional 232,341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Itron by 269.3% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 506,867 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock valued at $47,068,000 after acquiring an additional 369,617 shares during the last quarter. 96.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Itron

Itron, Inc NASDAQ: ITRI is a global technology company that develops innovative solutions to measure, manage and analyze the use of energy and water. Its comprehensive portfolio includes smart meters, data collection devices, communication networks and advanced software applications designed to optimize utility operations and foster sustainable resource management. The company's offerings enable utilities and cities to accurately monitor consumption patterns, streamline billing processes and improve grid reliability.

Itron's product lineup spans a range of hardware and software solutions, from residential and commercial smart meters to meter data management systems (MDMS), networked communication platforms and analytics tools.

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