Izea Worldwide (NASDAQ:IZEA) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average - What's Next?

Shares of Izea Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:IZEA - Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.78 and traded as low as $3.36. Izea Worldwide shares last traded at $3.40, with a volume of 50,303 shares trading hands.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Izea Worldwide from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Izea Worldwide from a "sell (d)" rating to a "sell (d-)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Sell".

View Our Latest Stock Report on Izea Worldwide

Izea Worldwide Trading Down 1.7%

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -113.30 and a beta of 1.23.

Izea Worldwide (NASDAQ:IZEA - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.75 million. Izea Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 1.20% and a negative net margin of 1.98%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Izea Worldwide

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Izea Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Diversify Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Izea Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at about $82,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Izea Worldwide by 2,106.2% in the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 21,246 shares of the company's stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 20,283 shares in the last quarter. Diversify Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Izea Worldwide in the 1st quarter worth about $97,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Izea Worldwide by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 56,862 shares of the company's stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 5,350 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.56% of the company's stock.

Izea Worldwide Company Profile

IZEA Worldwide, Inc is a technology-driven marketing services company that operates a global digital marketplace connecting brands, agencies and media companies with content creators and influencers. The company's platform enables clients to plan, execute and measure content marketing and social media campaigns across blogs, social networks, video channels and other digital outlets. Through both self-service tools and managed service engagements, IZEA provides end-to-end solutions for influencer marketing, sponsored content creation and content distribution.

Key offerings include campaign management software, content licensing and rights management, influencer discovery and analytics, and performance reporting.

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