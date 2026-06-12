J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) Insider Jeannette Knudsen Sells 5,550 Shares

The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM - Get Free Report) insider Jeannette Knudsen sold 5,550 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.29, for a total value of $645,409.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 16,039 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,865,175.31. This trade represents a 25.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

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J. M. Smucker Trading Down 0.7%

SJM traded down $0.79 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $116.05. The company's stock had a trading volume of 1,600,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,008,183. The J. M. Smucker Company has a fifty-two week low of $88.25 and a fifty-two week high of $119.39. The stock has a market cap of $12.38 billion, a PE ratio of -89.27, a P/E/G ratio of 7.71 and a beta of 0.27. The business's 50-day moving average is $99.22 and its 200-day moving average is $101.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 9th. The company reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.64 by $0.13. J. M. Smucker had a positive return on equity of 17.18% and a negative net margin of 1.53%.The firm had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.31 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. J. M. Smucker has set its FY 2027 guidance at 9.750-10.250 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

J. M. Smucker Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 15th. J. M. Smucker's dividend payout ratio is -338.46%.

More J. M. Smucker News

Here are the key news stories impacting J. M. Smucker this week:

Negative Sentiment: An insider sale by Jeannette L. Knudsen of 5,550 shares at an average price of $116.29 may weigh on sentiment, since insider selling can signal caution, even though the transaction was relatively small versus the company’s market value. SEC filing

An insider sale by Jeannette L. Knudsen of 5,550 shares at an average price of $116.29 may weigh on sentiment, since insider selling can signal caution, even though the transaction was relatively small versus the company’s market value. Negative Sentiment: Technical commentary flagged SJM as overbought and near resistance, suggesting the recent rally could be running out of momentum and may face near-term pullback pressure. Article

Technical commentary flagged SJM as overbought and near resistance, suggesting the recent rally could be running out of momentum and may face near-term pullback pressure. Negative Sentiment: Seeking Alpha noted that while quarterly earnings beat expectations, fiscal 2027 guidance looks muted, with revenue expected to fall and free cash flow projected to decline, which could limit upside for investors. Article

Seeking Alpha noted that while quarterly earnings beat expectations, fiscal 2027 guidance looks muted, with revenue expected to fall and free cash flow projected to decline, which could limit upside for investors. Negative Sentiment: TipRanks reported a new risk disclosure related to stakeholder sentiment and activism, adding another governance-related headwind to valuation. Article

TipRanks reported a new risk disclosure related to stakeholder sentiment and activism, adding another governance-related headwind to valuation. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst and media coverage remains mixed, with TD Cowen issuing a Hold and several articles debating whether Smucker’s recent move has already topped out. Article

Analyst and media coverage remains mixed, with TD Cowen issuing a Hold and several articles debating whether Smucker’s recent move has already topped out. Neutral Sentiment: Jim Cramer said food stocks still have “scarcity value” and referenced Smucker’s pet food, coffee, Uncrustables, and peanut butter businesses, which supports the company’s defensive appeal but is not a direct catalyst. Article

Jim Cramer said food stocks still have “scarcity value” and referenced Smucker’s pet food, coffee, Uncrustables, and peanut butter businesses, which supports the company’s defensive appeal but is not a direct catalyst. Neutral Sentiment: Commentary on evolving consumer demand trends suggests investors are still reassessing Smucker’s growth profile, but it does not point to a clear near-term catalyst. Article

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SJM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America increased their target price on J. M. Smucker from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on J. M. Smucker from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $137.00 price target on shares of J. M. Smucker in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on J. M. Smucker from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Wednesday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, J. M. Smucker currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $121.13.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on J. M. Smucker

Hedge Funds Weigh In On J. M. Smucker

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in J. M. Smucker by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 991 shares of the company's stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors raised its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 1,303 shares of the company's stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 4,652 shares of the company's stock valued at $455,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Delta Asset Management LLC TN increased its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 1,378 shares of the company's stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its position in J. M. Smucker by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 4,922 shares of the company's stock worth $481,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 81.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

J. M. Smucker Company Profile

The J. M. Smucker Company is a diversified food and beverage manufacturer and marketer known for a portfolio of well-established consumer brands. The company's main business activities include the production and distribution of fruit spreads, peanut butter, coffee and coffee filters, as well as pet food and pet snacks. Smucker's core product lines serve both retail and foodservice customers through grocery chains, mass merchandisers, club stores, convenience outlets and e-commerce channels.

Among its leading brands are Smucker's® fruit spreads, Jif® peanut butter, Folgers® and Dunkin'® coffees, and Café Bustelo® coffee.

Further Reading

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