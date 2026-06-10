J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) Price Target Raised to $129.00

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM - Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $125.00 to $129.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an "overweight" rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company's target price would indicate a potential upside of 11.91% from the stock's current price.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on SJM. Evercore started coverage on shares of J. M. Smucker in a research note on Friday, May 15th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $117.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research set a $130.00 price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Bank of America lifted their price target on J. M. Smucker from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on J. M. Smucker from $132.00 to $121.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, J. M. Smucker currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $118.18.

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J. M. Smucker Stock Up 2.6%

NYSE:SJM opened at $115.28 on Wednesday. J. M. Smucker has a 1 year low of $88.25 and a 1 year high of $119.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $98.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $101.73. The stock has a market cap of $12.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.66, a PEG ratio of 6.89 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 9th. The company reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.64 by $0.13. J. M. Smucker had a positive return on equity of 15.94% and a negative net margin of 14.07%.The company had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.31 earnings per share. J. M. Smucker's revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. J. M. Smucker has set its FY 2027 guidance at 9.750-10.250 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that J. M. Smucker will post 9.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On J. M. Smucker

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SJM. Garton & Associates Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in J. M. Smucker during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC acquired a new position in shares of J. M. Smucker during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. MCF Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 68.1% during the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 311 shares of the company's stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new stake in shares of J. M. Smucker during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Fideuram Asset Management Ireland dac acquired a new stake in shares of J. M. Smucker in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 81.66% of the company's stock.

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About J. M. Smucker

The J. M. Smucker Company is a diversified food and beverage manufacturer and marketer known for a portfolio of well-established consumer brands. The company's main business activities include the production and distribution of fruit spreads, peanut butter, coffee and coffee filters, as well as pet food and pet snacks. Smucker's core product lines serve both retail and foodservice customers through grocery chains, mass merchandisers, club stores, convenience outlets and e-commerce channels.

Among its leading brands are Smucker's® fruit spreads, Jif® peanut butter, Folgers® and Dunkin'® coffees, and Café Bustelo® coffee.

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