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J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) Rating Increased to Buy at Wall Street Zen

Written by MarketBeat
June 13, 2026
J. M. Smucker logo with Consumer Staples background
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Key Points

  • Wall Street Zen upgraded J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) from “hold” to “buy,” adding to a generally mixed but still constructive analyst backdrop. The stock now has 10 Buy ratings, 9 Hold ratings, and 1 Sell rating, with a consensus price target of $121.13.
  • The company’s latest quarter beat expectations, with EPS of $2.77 versus the $2.64 estimate and revenue of $2.27 billion slightly above forecasts. Revenue rose 5.8% year over year, and Smucker reaffirmed FY 2027 EPS guidance of 9.750-10.250.
  • Investor sentiment remains somewhat cautious despite the upgrade, as an insider sold 5,550 shares and some commentary flagged the stock as overbought. Institutional ownership is high at 81.66%, but recent notes also highlighted concerns about muted forward guidance and possible near-term pullback pressure.
  • Five stocks we like better than J. M. Smucker.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM - Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note issued on Saturday.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of J. M. Smucker from a "sell (d)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research report on Thursday. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays increased their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $103.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company set a $115.00 price target on shares of J. M. Smucker in a research report on Wednesday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $121.13.

Read Our Latest Analysis on J. M. Smucker

J. M. Smucker Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SJM opened at $116.05 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -89.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.27. J. M. Smucker has a 1-year low of $88.25 and a 1-year high of $119.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $99.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.01.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 9th. The company reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.26 billion. J. M. Smucker had a positive return on equity of 17.18% and a negative net margin of 1.53%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.31 EPS. J. M. Smucker has set its FY 2027 guidance at 9.750-10.250 EPS. Equities analysts predict that J. M. Smucker will post 9.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at J. M. Smucker

In related news, insider Jeannette L. Knudsen sold 5,550 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.29, for a total transaction of $645,409.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 16,039 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,865,175.31. This represents a 25.71% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 2.24% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of J. M. Smucker

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SJM. UBS Group AG increased its stake in J. M. Smucker by 238.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,924,282 shares of the company's stock worth $383,834,000 after purchasing an additional 2,765,559 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 6,854.4% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,527,962 shares of the company's stock worth $165,937,000 after acquiring an additional 1,505,991 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 797.4% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,401,173 shares of the company's stock worth $152,167,000 after acquiring an additional 1,245,035 shares in the last quarter. Capitolis Liquid Global Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of J. M. Smucker during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $112,944,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of J. M. Smucker during the 4th quarter worth approximately $92,960,000. 81.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

J. M. Smucker News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting J. M. Smucker this week:

  • Negative Sentiment: An insider sale by Jeannette L. Knudsen of 5,550 shares at an average price of $116.29 may weigh on sentiment, since insider selling can signal caution, even though the transaction was relatively small versus the company’s market value. SEC filing
  • Negative Sentiment: Technical commentary flagged SJM as overbought and near resistance, suggesting the recent rally could be running out of momentum and may face near-term pullback pressure. Article
  • Negative Sentiment: Seeking Alpha noted that while quarterly earnings beat expectations, fiscal 2027 guidance looks muted, with revenue expected to fall and free cash flow projected to decline, which could limit upside for investors. Article
  • Negative Sentiment: TipRanks reported a new risk disclosure related to stakeholder sentiment and activism, adding another governance-related headwind to valuation. Article
  • Neutral Sentiment: Analyst and media coverage remains mixed, with TD Cowen issuing a Hold and several articles debating whether Smucker’s recent move has already topped out. Article
  • Neutral Sentiment: Jim Cramer said food stocks still have “scarcity value” and referenced Smucker’s pet food, coffee, Uncrustables, and peanut butter businesses, which supports the company’s defensive appeal but is not a direct catalyst. Article
  • Neutral Sentiment: Commentary on evolving consumer demand trends suggests investors are still reassessing Smucker’s growth profile, but it does not point to a clear near-term catalyst. Article

About J. M. Smucker

(Get Free Report)

The J. M. Smucker Company is a diversified food and beverage manufacturer and marketer known for a portfolio of well-established consumer brands. The company's main business activities include the production and distribution of fruit spreads, peanut butter, coffee and coffee filters, as well as pet food and pet snacks. Smucker's core product lines serve both retail and foodservice customers through grocery chains, mass merchandisers, club stores, convenience outlets and e-commerce channels.

Among its leading brands are Smucker's® fruit spreads, Jif® peanut butter, Folgers® and Dunkin'® coffees, and Café Bustelo® coffee.

Featured Articles

Analyst Recommendations for J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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