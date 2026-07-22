Jabil, Inc. (NYSE:JBL) Receives Average Recommendation of "Buy" from Analysts

Shares of Jabil, Inc. (NYSE:JBL - Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of "Buy" by the ten analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $453.6667.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on JBL. Bank of America reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $470.00 target price on shares of Jabil in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Argus set a $475.00 price objective on Jabil in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Jabil from $380.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Wall Street Zen lowered Jabil from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, April 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Jabil from $355.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th.

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Jabil Stock Up 4.3%

Shares of JBL opened at $319.17 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $354.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $300.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.28. Jabil has a 12-month low of $189.60 and a 12-month high of $428.93.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 17th. The technology company reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $8.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.61 billion. Jabil had a net margin of 2.57% and a return on equity of 83.93%. The firm's revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.55 EPS. Jabil has set its FY 2026 guidance at 12.700-12.700 EPS and its Q4 2026 guidance at 3.800-4.200 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Jabil will post 11.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Jabil Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 14th. Jabil's payout ratio is presently 4.00%.

Insider Transactions at Jabil

In other news, SVP Gary K. Schick sold 1,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.00, for a total value of $340,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 39,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,546,620. The trade was a 2.45% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Matthew Crowley sold 94 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.00, for a total transaction of $32,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 57,536 shares of the company's stock, valued at $19,849,920. The trade was a 0.16% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 1.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Jabil

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Greenline Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Jabil during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Veracity Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Jabil by 4,144.3% during the 4th quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 3,735 shares of the technology company's stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 3,647 shares during the last quarter. Virtus Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Jabil during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. DV Equities LLC purchased a new position in Jabil in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Wilkerson Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Jabil in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 93.39% of the company's stock.

About Jabil

Jabil Inc NYSE: JBL is a global manufacturing solutions provider specializing in electronic manufacturing services (EMS) and diversified products across a wide range of industries. The company partners with original equipment manufacturers to deliver design engineering, supply chain management, precision manufacturing, and aftermarket services. Jabil's expertise spans sectors such as healthcare, automotive, clean technology, telecommunications, consumer electronics, and packaging, enabling it to support both high-volume production and complex, mission-critical applications.

Founded in 1966 by William E.

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