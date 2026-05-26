Jabil (NYSE:JBL) Hits New 12-Month High - What's Next?

Jabil, Inc. (NYSE:JBL - Get Free Report)'s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $375.24 and last traded at $374.32, with a volume of 33602 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $364.35.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on JBL. Bank of America raised their target price on Jabil from $295.00 to $354.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Jabil from $255.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Barclays raised their target price on Jabil from $283.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Wall Street Zen lowered Jabil from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, April 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Jabil from $275.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $303.38.

View Our Latest Analysis on Jabil

Jabil Stock Up 3.9%

The company has a market cap of $39.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50 day moving average of $309.89 and a 200-day moving average of $261.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 18th. The technology company reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.18. Jabil had a return on equity of 80.96% and a net margin of 2.48%.The company had revenue of $8.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.94 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Jabil, Inc. will post 11.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Jabil Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. Jabil's payout ratio is currently 4.30%.

Insider Activity at Jabil

In other Jabil news, EVP Steven D. Borges sold 7,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total transaction of $2,030,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 76,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,191,960. This represents a 8.38% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Dastoor sold 9,467 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.64, for a total value of $2,713,620.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 253,099 shares in the company, valued at $72,548,297.36. This trade represents a 3.61% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 37,981 shares of company stock worth $11,360,740 over the last 90 days. 1.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Jabil

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JBL. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Jabil in the 4th quarter worth approximately $407,299,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Jabil by 1,157.8% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,454,915 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $315,964,000 after acquiring an additional 1,339,247 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Jabil by 45.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,884,545 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $429,714,000 after acquiring an additional 591,364 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in Jabil in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $121,710,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in Jabil by 180.1% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 758,326 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $164,686,000 after acquiring an additional 487,595 shares in the last quarter. 93.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Jabil

Jabil Inc NYSE: JBL is a global manufacturing solutions provider specializing in electronic manufacturing services (EMS) and diversified products across a wide range of industries. The company partners with original equipment manufacturers to deliver design engineering, supply chain management, precision manufacturing, and aftermarket services. Jabil's expertise spans sectors such as healthcare, automotive, clean technology, telecommunications, consumer electronics, and packaging, enabling it to support both high-volume production and complex, mission-critical applications.

Founded in 1966 by William E.

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