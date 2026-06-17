Jabil (NYSE:JBL) Issues Q4 2026 Earnings Guidance

Jabil (NYSE:JBL - Get Free Report) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2026 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 3.800-4.200 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 3.690. The company issued revenue guidance of $9.2 billion-$10.0 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $9.0 billion. Jabil also updated its FY 2026 guidance to 12.700-12.700 EPS.

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Jabil Trading Down 2.4%

JBL opened at $376.40 on Wednesday. Jabil has a 12 month low of $185.00 and a 12 month high of $398.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.52, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $343.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $279.53.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 17th. The technology company reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.12 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $8.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $8.61 billion. Jabil had a return on equity of 80.96% and a net margin of 2.48%.Jabil has set its FY 2026 guidance at 12.700-12.700 EPS and its Q4 2026 guidance at 3.800-4.200 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Jabil will post 11.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jabil Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 15th. Jabil's dividend payout ratio is currently 4.30%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays upped their price objective on Jabil from $283.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Wall Street Zen cut Jabil from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, April 11th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Jabil from $273.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Weiss Ratings downgraded Jabil from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded Jabil from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Jabil presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $357.25.

Read Our Latest Report on JBL

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Jabil news, EVP Andrew Priestley sold 3,169 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total transaction of $1,045,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 57,098 shares of the company's stock, valued at $18,842,340. This represents a 5.26% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Gary K. Schick sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.00, for a total value of $340,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 39,843 shares of the company's stock, valued at $13,546,620. The trade was a 2.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders sold 37,981 shares of company stock worth $11,360,740. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company's stock.

Jabil News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Jabil this week:

Institutional Trading of Jabil

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JBL. Greenline Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Jabil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Virtus Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jabil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Wilkerson Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jabil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. DV Equities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jabil in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of Jabil in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. 93.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Jabil

Jabil Inc NYSE: JBL is a global manufacturing solutions provider specializing in electronic manufacturing services (EMS) and diversified products across a wide range of industries. The company partners with original equipment manufacturers to deliver design engineering, supply chain management, precision manufacturing, and aftermarket services. Jabil's expertise spans sectors such as healthcare, automotive, clean technology, telecommunications, consumer electronics, and packaging, enabling it to support both high-volume production and complex, mission-critical applications.

Founded in 1966 by William E.

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