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Jabil (NYSE:JBL) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Written by MarketBeat
June 17, 2026
Jabil logo with Computer and Technology background
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Key Points

  • Jabil beat quarterly expectations, reporting EPS of $3.16 versus the $3.12 consensus estimate and revenue of $8.75 billion, above the $8.61 billion forecast.
  • The stock was down 2.4% despite the earnings beat, with shares opening at $376.40 and trading near the top of their 52-week range.
  • Analyst sentiment remains positive overall, with a Moderate Buy consensus and a $357.25 average price target, while the company also continues to attract attention from AI-related growth initiatives and strong institutional ownership.
  • Interested in Jabil? Here are five stocks we like better.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL - Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.12 by $0.04, FiscalAI reports. Jabil had a return on equity of 80.96% and a net margin of 2.48%.The firm had revenue of $8.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.61 billion.

Jabil Stock Down 2.4%

Shares of NYSE:JBL opened at $376.40 on Wednesday. The stock's 50-day moving average is $343.79 and its 200 day moving average is $279.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $39.71 billion, a PE ratio of 50.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.28. Jabil has a 1 year low of $185.00 and a 1 year high of $398.89.

Jabil Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 15th. Jabil's payout ratio is currently 4.30%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Jabil

In other Jabil news, EVP Andrew Priestley sold 3,169 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total transaction of $1,045,770.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 57,098 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $18,842,340. The trade was a 5.26% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Steven D. Borges sold 5,126 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.51, for a total value of $1,627,556.26. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 71,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,669,578.98. The trade was a 6.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 37,981 shares of company stock worth $11,360,740. Insiders own 1.35% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Jabil

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of JBL. Amundi lifted its position in Jabil by 55.3% in the 3rd quarter. Amundi now owns 704,246 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $142,399,000 after acquiring an additional 250,626 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its stake in Jabil by 920.0% during the 4th quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 259,921 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $59,267,000 after buying an additional 234,438 shares during the last quarter. Verbena Value LP purchased a new stake in Jabil during the 4th quarter valued at $36,027,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Jabil during the 4th quarter valued at $32,507,000. Finally, Man Group plc raised its stake in Jabil by 319.1% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 175,736 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $38,165,000 after buying an additional 133,804 shares during the last quarter. 93.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

More Jabil News

Here are the key news stories impacting Jabil this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JBL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Jabil from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Jabil from $336.00 to $384.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Zacks Research downgraded Jabil from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Jabil from $295.00 to $354.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Jabil from $283.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $357.25.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Jabil

Jabil Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Jabil Inc NYSE: JBL is a global manufacturing solutions provider specializing in electronic manufacturing services (EMS) and diversified products across a wide range of industries. The company partners with original equipment manufacturers to deliver design engineering, supply chain management, precision manufacturing, and aftermarket services. Jabil's expertise spans sectors such as healthcare, automotive, clean technology, telecommunications, consumer electronics, and packaging, enabling it to support both high-volume production and complex, mission-critical applications.

Founded in 1966 by William E.

Recommended Stories

Earnings History for Jabil (NYSE:JBL)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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