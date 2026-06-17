Jabil (NYSE:JBL) Releases FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Jabil (NYSE:JBL - Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 12.700-12.700 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 12.180. The company issued revenue guidance of $35.0 billion-$35.0 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $34.2 billion. Jabil also updated its Q4 2026 guidance to 3.800-4.200 EPS.

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Jabil Stock Performance

Shares of Jabil stock opened at $376.40 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $343.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $279.53. Jabil has a 12 month low of $185.00 and a 12 month high of $398.89.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 17th. The technology company reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.12 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $8.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.61 billion. Jabil had a return on equity of 80.96% and a net margin of 2.48%.Jabil has set its FY 2026 guidance at 12.700-12.700 EPS and its Q4 2026 guidance at 3.800-4.200 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Jabil will post 11.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jabil Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 15th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.1%. Jabil's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.30%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

JBL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price target on Jabil from $283.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Weiss Ratings lowered Jabil from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Wall Street Zen lowered Jabil from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, April 11th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Jabil from $295.00 to $354.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Jabil from $336.00 to $384.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $357.25.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Jabil

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Jabil news, Director Anousheh Ansari sold 2,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 31,800 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $9,540,000. The trade was a 5.92% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP May Yee Yap sold 1,634 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.74, for a total value of $501,213.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 23,787 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $7,296,424.38. This trade represents a 6.43% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 37,981 shares of company stock worth $11,360,740 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.35% of the company's stock.

More Jabil News

Here are the key news stories impacting Jabil this week:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Jabil

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JBL. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its position in Jabil by 34.4% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 2,811 shares of the technology company's stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its position in Jabil by 70.9% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 18,320 shares of the technology company's stock worth $2,493,000 after buying an additional 7,602 shares during the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth raised its position in Jabil by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 4,967 shares of the technology company's stock worth $676,000 after buying an additional 829 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Jabil by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 582 shares of the technology company's stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in Jabil in the 2nd quarter worth about $488,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.39% of the company's stock.

Jabil Company Profile

Jabil Inc NYSE: JBL is a global manufacturing solutions provider specializing in electronic manufacturing services (EMS) and diversified products across a wide range of industries. The company partners with original equipment manufacturers to deliver design engineering, supply chain management, precision manufacturing, and aftermarket services. Jabil's expertise spans sectors such as healthcare, automotive, clean technology, telecommunications, consumer electronics, and packaging, enabling it to support both high-volume production and complex, mission-critical applications.

Founded in 1966 by William E.

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