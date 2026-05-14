Jack Corrigan Acquires 1,594 Shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Stock

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH - Get Free Report) Director Jack Corrigan acquired 1,594 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $23.25 per share, with a total value of $37,060.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 20,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at $465,000. This trade represents a 8.66% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

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American Homes 4 Rent Trading Down 0.3%

AMH traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $31.35. 3,968,913 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,026,457. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.49, a P/E/G ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.82. American Homes 4 Rent has a 1-year low of $27.22 and a 1-year high of $38.85. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $29.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.30. American Homes 4 Rent had a return on equity of 6.08% and a net margin of 25.27%.The company had revenue of $472.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $470.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. American Homes 4 Rent has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.890-1.950 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent in the fourth quarter valued at $710,672,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 3,526.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,599,850 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $147,655,000 after purchasing an additional 4,472,998 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,937,398 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $528,736,000 after purchasing an additional 3,126,434 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 1,299.8% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,112,624 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $99,915,000 after buying an additional 2,890,263 shares during the period. Finally, Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC increased its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 104.4% in the 4th quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 4,850,171 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $155,690,000 after buying an additional 2,477,585 shares in the last quarter. 91.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on AMH. Citizens Jmp reduced their price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $41.00 to $37.00 and set a "market outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a "sector perform" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $34.50 to $33.50 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Compass Point initiated coverage on American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. They set a "buy" rating and a $37.50 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James Financial reissued a "market perform" rating on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Friday, February 27th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $35.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on AMH

About American Homes 4 Rent

American Homes 4 Rent NYSE: AMH is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in the acquisition, development and management of single-family rental homes. Since its initial public offering in April 2013, the company has focused on building a large-scale, professionally managed portfolio of homes designed to meet the needs of today's renters. Its business model emphasizes the acquisition of well-located properties coupled with consistent, in-house property management to drive occupancy and long-term value.

As of the most recent reporting, American Homes 4 Rent owns and operates tens of thousands of homes across the United States, with concentration in key Sun Belt and high-growth markets.

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