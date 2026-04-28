Jack Henry & Associates (JKHY) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY - Get Free Report) is anticipated to announce its Q3 2026 results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.44 per share and revenue of $616.9120 million for the quarter. Jack Henry & Associates has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.610-6.720 EPS. Parties can check the company's upcoming Q3 2026 earning summary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, May 6, 2026 at 8:45 AM ET.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.29. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 20.59% and a return on equity of 23.75%. The business had revenue of $611.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $608.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.34 EPS. Jack Henry & Associates's revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Jack Henry & Associates to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Jack Henry & Associates Stock Up 1.0%

Shares of JKHY opened at $152.56 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60. Jack Henry & Associates has a 52 week low of $144.12 and a 52 week high of $193.39. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $159.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $168.25.

Jack Henry & Associates Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 5th were issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. This is a boost from Jack Henry & Associates's previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 5th. Jack Henry & Associates's dividend payout ratio is presently 35.06%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on JKHY shares. Robert W. Baird upgraded Jack Henry & Associates from a "neutral" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $205.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Loop Capital started coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. They issued a "buy" rating and a $197.00 price target for the company. Stephens raised Jack Henry & Associates from an "equal weight" rating to an "overweight" rating and set a $205.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Weiss Ratings downgraded Jack Henry & Associates from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $216.00 target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $200.15.

View Our Latest Research Report on JKHY

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Jack Henry & Associates

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC bought a new position in Jack Henry & Associates during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 3,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 200 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the 4th quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 186.4% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 378 shares of the technology company's stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. 98.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Jack Henry & Associates Company Profile

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc is a leading provider of technology solutions and payment processing services for the financial services industry. Founded in 1976 and headquartered in Monett, Missouri, the company develops and supports a comprehensive suite of software and services designed to help banks, credit unions and other financial institutions streamline operations, improve customer engagement and manage risk.

The company's core processing platforms deliver end-to-end account processing, general ledger, deposit operations and loan servicing functionality.

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