Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) Hits New 52-Week Low - What's Next?

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY - Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as $124.63 and last traded at $126.5980, with a volume of 55915 shares. The stock had previously closed at $125.96.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

JKHY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Weiss Ratings lowered Jack Henry & Associates from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. DA Davidson reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $198.00 target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $210.00 to $180.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley set a $170.00 target price on Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $180.00 to $161.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Jack Henry & Associates currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $192.08.

View Our Latest Analysis on Jack Henry & Associates

Jack Henry & Associates Stock Up 2.0%

The firm has a market cap of $9.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $144.72 and a 200-day moving average of $164.07.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $615.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $619.67 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 24.03% and a net margin of 20.64%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.52 earnings per share. Jack Henry & Associates has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.780-6.870 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 6.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jack Henry & Associates Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be issued a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 1st. Jack Henry & Associates's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.13%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Jack Henry & Associates news, CFO Mimi Carsley bought 375 shares of Jack Henry & Associates stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $134.12 per share, with a total value of $50,295.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer owned 6,007 shares in the company, valued at $805,658.84. This trade represents a 6.66% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory R. Adelson bought 2,000 shares of Jack Henry & Associates stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $133.42 per share, for a total transaction of $266,840.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 21,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,806,623.12. This represents a 10.51% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Jack Henry & Associates

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 51.0% in the 1st quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 5,326 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $842,000 after purchasing an additional 1,799 shares in the last quarter. Summitry LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Summitry LLC now owns 4,135 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $653,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Essential Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 65.8% in the 1st quarter. Essential Partners LLC now owns 184 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 13,343.0% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,078,398 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $170,430,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070,376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi boosted its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 80.5% during the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 626,837 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $99,065,000 after acquiring an additional 279,466 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.75% of the company's stock.

About Jack Henry & Associates

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc is a leading provider of technology solutions and payment processing services for the financial services industry. Founded in 1976 and headquartered in Monett, Missouri, the company develops and supports a comprehensive suite of software and services designed to help banks, credit unions and other financial institutions streamline operations, improve customer engagement and manage risk.

The company's core processing platforms deliver end-to-end account processing, general ledger, deposit operations and loan servicing functionality.

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