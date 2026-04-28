Jackson Financial (JXN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN - Get Free Report) will likely be announcing its Q1 2026 results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $6.05 per share and revenue of $1.9530 billion for the quarter. Investors can find conference call details on the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning report page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, May 6, 2026 at 9:00 AM ET.

Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The company reported $6.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $5.90 by $0.71. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.65 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

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Jackson Financial Stock Up 0.9%

Shares of NYSE JXN traded up $1.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $115.33. 82,469 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 591,892. Jackson Financial has a 52-week low of $75.16 and a 52-week high of $123.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.12 billion, a PE ratio of -329.76 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.27. The business's fifty day moving average price is $108.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.05.

Jackson Financial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 16th. This is a positive change from Jackson Financial's previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.1%. Jackson Financial's dividend payout ratio is presently -1,028.57%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Jackson Financial

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Jackson Financial by 404.0% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 252 shares of the company's stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Jackson Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Employees Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Jackson Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in Jackson Financial by 41.0% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 392 shares of the company's stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in Jackson Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 89.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on JXN shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on Jackson Financial from $123.00 to $120.00 and set a "market perform" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 10th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Jackson Financial from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, April 11th. Evercore set a $118.00 price objective on Jackson Financial and gave the company an "in-line" rating in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Jackson Financial from $138.00 to $136.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of Jackson Financial in a report on Monday, December 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $114.80.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Jackson Financial

About Jackson Financial

Jackson Financial Inc is a U.S.-based financial services holding company headquartered in Lansing, Michigan. The company operates primarily through its principal subsidiary, Jackson National Life Insurance Company, and specializes in designing and distributing retirement products. Jackson Financial has been publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker JXN since its initial public offering in May 2022.

The company's core offerings include a broad range of fixed, variable and indexed annuity products aimed at helping individuals preserve and grow retirement assets.

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