Jackwyn Nemerov Sells 957 Shares of TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) Stock

The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX - Get Free Report) Director Jackwyn Nemerov sold 957 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.59, for a total value of $161,340.63. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $135,209.18. This represents a 54.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

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TJX Companies Price Performance

Shares of TJX stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $168.42. The company had a trading volume of 4,874,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,314,924. The firm has a market capitalization of $186.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.70, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.62. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $119.84 and a 12 month high of $170.00. The firm's fifty day moving average is $157.49 and its 200 day moving average is $155.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.14.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $14.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.02 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 57.92% and a net margin of 9.40%.TJX Companies's revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. TJX Companies has set its FY 2027 guidance at 5.080-5.150 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 1.150-1.170 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 5.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. TJX Companies's dividend payout ratio is 37.28%.

TJX Companies News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting TJX Companies this week:

Positive Sentiment: TJX is drawing attention for strong momentum and has been highlighted as a 52-week high name, with commentary pointing to solid demand, market-share gains, and a resilient off-price business model. The TJX Companies Hits 52-Week High: Is the Stock Still Worth Buying?

TJX is drawing attention for strong momentum and has been highlighted as a 52-week high name, with commentary pointing to solid demand, market-share gains, and a resilient off-price business model. Positive Sentiment: Zacks and other coverage continue to frame TJX as a strong growth and momentum stock, reinforcing expectations for continued investor interest. Here’s Why TJX (TJX) is a Strong Momentum Stock

Zacks and other coverage continue to frame TJX as a strong growth and momentum stock, reinforcing expectations for continued investor interest. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst estimate revisions were mildly supportive, with Erste Group raising earnings forecasts for FY2027 and FY2028, which may help sentiment but does not change the near-term operating picture dramatically.

Analyst estimate revisions were mildly supportive, with Erste Group raising earnings forecasts for FY2027 and FY2028, which may help sentiment but does not change the near-term operating picture dramatically. Neutral Sentiment: The TJX executive suite saw fresh insider selling, including Chairman Carol Meyrowitz’s multimillion-dollar stock sale, which can draw scrutiny but is not necessarily a fundamental warning sign. Top TJX Executive Quietly Unloads a Multimillion-Dollar Stake

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on TJX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on TJX Companies from $173.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Truist Financial set a $190.00 price target on TJX Companies and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on TJX Companies from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Weiss Ratings lowered TJX Companies from a "buy (a-)" rating to a "buy (b+)" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded TJX Companies from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, March 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and twenty have assigned a Buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $174.58.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on TJX Companies

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TJX. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in TJX Companies by 113.7% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 15,039 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock valued at $1,817,000 after buying an additional 8,002 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,172 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Bison Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 32.9% in the 4th quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 3,856 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares during the period. United Bank lifted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. United Bank now owns 16,298 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock valued at $2,013,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares during the period. Finally, Schnieders Capital Management LLC. acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $244,000. 91.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TJX Companies Company Profile

TJX Companies, Inc is a leading off-price retailer of apparel, footwear, home fashions and other consumer goods. The company operates multiple retail concepts that offer discounted brand-name and designer merchandise, including well-known banners such as T.J. Maxx and Marshalls in the United States, HomeGoods for home furnishings, TK Maxx in parts of Europe, and Winners and Homesense in Canada. Merchandise categories span women's, men's and children's apparel, accessories, beauty, home décor, kitchenware and small furniture, with frequent changes in assortment that create a “treasure-hunt” shopping experience for consumers.

The company's business model centers on opportunistic buying, purchasing excess, irregular or out-of-season inventory from manufacturers, department stores and other suppliers, and passing savings to customers through lower prices.

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