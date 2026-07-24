JAKKS Pacific, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 (NASDAQ:JAKK)

JAKKS Pacific, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAKK - Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share on Monday, September 28th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 28th.

JAKKS Pacific has a payout ratio of 30.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect JAKKS Pacific to earn $2.33 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 42.9%.

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JAKKS Pacific Stock Performance

JAKK stock opened at $23.81 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.05. JAKKS Pacific has a 52-week low of $14.86 and a 52-week high of $25.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $272.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.51 and a beta of 1.44.

JAKKS Pacific (NASDAQ:JAKK - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.27. JAKKS Pacific had a return on equity of 3.26% and a net margin of 1.41%.The company had revenue of $106.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.80 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that JAKKS Pacific will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on JAKK shares. Zacks Research raised JAKKS Pacific from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of JAKKS Pacific from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, June 6th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised shares of JAKKS Pacific from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold".

Read Our Latest Analysis on JAKK

About JAKKS Pacific

JAKKS Pacific, Inc NASDAQ: JAKK is a Los Angeles–based company that designs, develops and markets a broad range of toys and consumer products. Since its founding in 1995 by industry veteran Jack Friedman, the company has built a diversified portfolio spanning three primary segments: Toys, Consumer Electronics & Seasonal, and Kids Furniture & Accessories. JAKKS Pacific specializes in both licensed and proprietary brands, collaborating with major entertainment and sports licensors to bring popular characters and franchises to market.

The company's Toys segment includes action figures, dolls, role-play items, collectible toys and outdoor activity products.

Further Reading

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