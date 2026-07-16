JAKKS Pacific (JAKK) to Announce Earnings on Thursday

JAKKS Pacific (NASDAQ:JAKK - Get Free Report) is anticipated to release its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Thursday, July 23rd. Analysts expect JAKKS Pacific to announce earnings of ($0.0550) per share and revenue of $123.0080 million for the quarter. Parties can find conference call details on the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning overview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, July 23, 2026 at 5:00 PM ET.

JAKKS Pacific (NASDAQ:JAKK - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.27. The company had revenue of $106.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.80 million. JAKKS Pacific had a return on equity of 3.26% and a net margin of 1.41%. On average, analysts expect JAKKS Pacific to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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JAKKS Pacific Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of JAKKS Pacific stock opened at $22.92 on Thursday. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $22.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.74. JAKKS Pacific has a 12 month low of $14.86 and a 12 month high of $24.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $262.20 million, a P/E ratio of 33.22 and a beta of 1.44.

JAKKS Pacific Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 29th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.4%. JAKKS Pacific's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 144.93%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC purchased a new stake in JAKKS Pacific in the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in JAKKS Pacific during the third quarter valued at about $51,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in JAKKS Pacific by 155.8% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 3,072 shares of the company's stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,871 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming boosted its position in JAKKS Pacific by 42.8% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 4,140 shares of the company's stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in JAKKS Pacific during the fourth quarter worth about $80,000. Institutional investors own 44.38% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

JAKK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Research upgraded JAKKS Pacific from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of JAKKS Pacific from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, June 6th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised shares of JAKKS Pacific from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, JAKKS Pacific currently has a consensus rating of "Hold".

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on JAKK

About JAKKS Pacific

JAKKS Pacific, Inc NASDAQ: JAKK is a Los Angeles–based company that designs, develops and markets a broad range of toys and consumer products. Since its founding in 1995 by industry veteran Jack Friedman, the company has built a diversified portfolio spanning three primary segments: Toys, Consumer Electronics & Seasonal, and Kids Furniture & Accessories. JAKKS Pacific specializes in both licensed and proprietary brands, collaborating with major entertainment and sports licensors to bring popular characters and franchises to market.

The company's Toys segment includes action figures, dolls, role-play items, collectible toys and outdoor activity products.

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