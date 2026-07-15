JAKKS Pacific (NASDAQ:JAKK) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Research

JAKKS Pacific (NASDAQ:JAKK - Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Zacks Research from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note issued on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

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Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of JAKKS Pacific from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, June 6th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of JAKKS Pacific from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold".

Read Our Latest Report on JAKKS Pacific

JAKKS Pacific Price Performance

JAKK stock opened at $22.80 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.70. JAKKS Pacific has a fifty-two week low of $14.86 and a fifty-two week high of $24.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $260.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.04 and a beta of 1.44.

JAKKS Pacific (NASDAQ:JAKK - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.27. The company had revenue of $106.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.80 million. JAKKS Pacific had a return on equity of 3.26% and a net margin of 1.41%. On average, equities analysts expect that JAKKS Pacific will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On JAKKS Pacific

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of JAKK. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in JAKKS Pacific during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of JAKKS Pacific by 543.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,066 shares of the company's stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,745 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC acquired a new position in shares of JAKKS Pacific in the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of JAKKS Pacific in the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in shares of JAKKS Pacific by 155.8% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 3,072 shares of the company's stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,871 shares during the last quarter. 44.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JAKKS Pacific Company Profile

JAKKS Pacific, Inc NASDAQ: JAKK is a Los Angeles–based company that designs, develops and markets a broad range of toys and consumer products. Since its founding in 1995 by industry veteran Jack Friedman, the company has built a diversified portfolio spanning three primary segments: Toys, Consumer Electronics & Seasonal, and Kids Furniture & Accessories. JAKKS Pacific specializes in both licensed and proprietary brands, collaborating with major entertainment and sports licensors to bring popular characters and franchises to market.

The company's Toys segment includes action figures, dolls, role-play items, collectible toys and outdoor activity products.

Further Reading

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