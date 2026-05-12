James Edgemond Sells 10,000 Shares of United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) Stock

United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ:UTHR - Get Free Report) CFO James Edgemond sold 10,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $573.03, for a total transaction of $5,730,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 18,876 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $10,816,514.28. This trade represents a 34.63% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

James Edgemond also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 7th, James Edgemond sold 10,000 shares of United Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $578.58, for a total value of $5,785,800.00.

On Monday, May 4th, James Edgemond sold 10,000 shares of United Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $576.93, for a total value of $5,769,300.00.

On Thursday, April 30th, James Edgemond sold 10,000 shares of United Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $572.61, for a total transaction of $5,726,100.00.

On Monday, April 27th, James Edgemond sold 10,000 shares of United Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $568.83, for a total transaction of $5,688,300.00.

On Wednesday, April 22nd, James Edgemond sold 364 shares of United Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $575.85, for a total transaction of $209,609.40.

On Thursday, April 23rd, James Edgemond sold 9,636 shares of United Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $572.21, for a total value of $5,513,815.56.

On Monday, April 20th, James Edgemond sold 10,000 shares of United Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $577.86, for a total value of $5,778,600.00.

On Thursday, April 16th, James Edgemond sold 10,000 shares of United Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $577.18, for a total value of $5,771,800.00.

On Monday, April 13th, James Edgemond sold 10,000 shares of United Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $574.88, for a total value of $5,748,800.00.

On Thursday, April 9th, James Edgemond sold 10,000 shares of United Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $577.89, for a total value of $5,778,900.00.

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United Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ UTHR traded up $11.86 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $581.74. 397,406 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 485,338. United Therapeutics Corporation has a 1 year low of $272.12 and a 1 year high of $609.35. The company has a market cap of $24.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.47, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.60. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $552.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $503.34.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported $5.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $7.00 by ($1.18). The company had revenue of $781.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $797.40 million. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 40.62% and a return on equity of 19.24%. The business's revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $6.63 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that United Therapeutics Corporation will post 27.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on UTHR shares. TD Cowen boosted their target price on United Therapeutics from $575.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price target on United Therapeutics from $707.00 to $701.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of United Therapeutics from an "equal weight" rating to an "overweight" rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $575.00 to $735.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Raymond James Financial initiated coverage on shares of United Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, April 10th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $700.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $655.00 to $705.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $619.42.

Read Our Latest Research Report on United Therapeutics

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arjuna Capital raised its position in United Therapeutics by 2.8% in the first quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 662 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in United Therapeutics by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 280 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Sage Rhino Capital LLC grew its position in United Therapeutics by 5.1% in the first quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 474 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Bryn Mawr Trust Advisors LLC grew its position in United Therapeutics by 5.4% in the first quarter. Bryn Mawr Trust Advisors LLC now owns 465 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 4.1% during the first quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 661 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. 94.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About United Therapeutics

United Therapeutics Corporation NASDAQ: UTHR is a biotechnology company dedicated to the development and commercialization of unique products to address life-threatening illnesses. The company's primary focus has been on pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH), where it has launched several therapies designed to improve functional capacity and quality of life for patients. Its marketed products include continuous infusion treprostinil (Remodulin), inhaled treprostinil (Tyvaso), oral treprostinil (Orenitram) and tadalafil (Adcirca), each tailored to different modes of administration and patient needs.

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