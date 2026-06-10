James Richard Porter Sells 30,000 Shares of Nuvalent (NASDAQ:NUVL) Stock

Nuvalent, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVL - Get Free Report) CEO James Richard Porter sold 30,000 shares of Nuvalent stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.53, for a total transaction of $2,655,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 324,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,761,537.87. The trade was a 8.45% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

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James Richard Porter also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 4th, James Richard Porter sold 30,000 shares of Nuvalent stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.69, for a total transaction of $3,050,700.00.

On Monday, April 6th, James Richard Porter sold 30,000 shares of Nuvalent stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.77, for a total transaction of $3,113,100.00.

Nuvalent Stock Up 0.1%

NASDAQ NUVL traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $123.35. 6,272,843 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,119,983. The company has a market cap of $9.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.35 and a beta of 1.15. Nuvalent, Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.13 and a 12-month high of $123.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $102.91 and a 200 day moving average of $103.08.

Nuvalent (NASDAQ:NUVL - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($1.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.35) by ($0.04). During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.18) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Nuvalent, Inc. will post -5.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on NUVL shares. Barclays reissued an "equal weight" rating and issued a $124.00 target price (down from $152.00) on shares of Nuvalent in a report on Tuesday. TD Cowen downgraded Nuvalent from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $124.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James Financial downgraded Nuvalent from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a report on Tuesday. Truist Financial set a $124.00 target price on Nuvalent in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded Nuvalent from an "overweight" rating to a "neutral" rating in a report on Tuesday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $131.15.

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Nuvalent News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Nuvalent this week:

Positive Sentiment: GSK agreed to buy Nuvalent for $10.6 billion in cash, paying $124.00 per share and giving shareholders a large premium versus pre-deal trading levels. Reuters article

GSK agreed to buy Nuvalent for $10.6 billion in cash, paying $124.00 per share and giving shareholders a large premium versus pre-deal trading levels. Positive Sentiment: The acquisition gives Nuvalent investors a clear cash exit and reduces the uncertainty tied to clinical-stage biotech development, which has helped drive the stock near its takeover value. WSJ article

The acquisition gives Nuvalent investors a clear cash exit and reduces the uncertainty tied to clinical-stage biotech development, which has helped drive the stock near its takeover value. Neutral Sentiment: Several analysts responded to the announcement by adjusting ratings and price targets to around the deal price, signaling that upside is now largely tied to merger completion rather than standalone fundamentals. Analyst update article

Several analysts responded to the announcement by adjusting ratings and price targets to around the deal price, signaling that upside is now largely tied to merger completion rather than standalone fundamentals. Negative Sentiment: Law firms including Kahn Swick & Foti, Ademi LLP, and others are investigating whether the sale process and $124.00-per-share price are fair to shareholders, which could add noise and legal overhang to the deal. Business Wire article

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Candriam S.C.A. raised its stake in shares of Nuvalent by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 329,721 shares of the company's stock worth $28,514,000 after buying an additional 28,462 shares during the last quarter. HighVista Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Nuvalent by 84.9% during the 3rd quarter. HighVista Strategies LLC now owns 93,294 shares of the company's stock worth $8,068,000 after buying an additional 42,834 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Nuvalent during the 3rd quarter worth $1,297,000. Aberdeen Group plc raised its stake in shares of Nuvalent by 115.4% during the 4th quarter. Aberdeen Group plc now owns 165,177 shares of the company's stock worth $16,615,000 after buying an additional 88,489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. acquired a new position in shares of Nuvalent during the 3rd quarter worth $1,946,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.26% of the company's stock.

Nuvalent Company Profile

Nuvalent, Inc NASDAQ: NUVL is a clinical-stage precision oncology company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of targeted therapies for patients with genetically defined cancers. Founded in 2019 and headquartered in San Diego, California, Nuvalent applies structure-guided drug design to develop small molecule inhibitors that address key oncogenic drivers. The company's research platform integrates insights from cancer biology, medicinal chemistry and translational science to create therapies with differentiated selectivity and potency against validated targets.

Nuvalent's lead pipeline candidates include NVL-520, a highly selective RET inhibitor designed to minimize off-target effects, and NVL-655, a potent covalent inhibitor targeting KRAS G12D mutations.

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