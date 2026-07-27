James River Group (JRVR) Expected to Release Earnings on Monday

James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR - Get Free Report) will likely be releasing its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Monday, August 3rd. Analysts expect the company to post earnings of $0.2429 per share and revenue of $135.50 million for the quarter. Interested persons can find conference call details on the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, August 4, 2026 at 8:30 AM ET.

James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $151.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $155.07 million. James River Group had a net margin of 4.34% and a return on equity of 10.79%. On average, analysts expect James River Group to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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James River Group Stock Performance

Shares of JRVR opened at $4.71 on Monday. The business's fifty day moving average price is $4.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.57. James River Group has a 12-month low of $3.76 and a 12-month high of $7.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $217.78 million, a PE ratio of 13.85 and a beta of -0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

James River Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 8th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 8th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. James River Group's payout ratio is presently 11.76%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On James River Group

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in shares of James River Group by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 15,388 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 2,062 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in James River Group by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 97,492 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 2,357 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in James River Group by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 25,297 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 2,918 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in James River Group by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 60,941 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 3,528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in James River Group by 43.0% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 13,211 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 3,971 shares during the period. 95.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group cut shares of James River Group from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $4.75 in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Citigroup lowered shares of James River Group from a "hold" rating to a "market perform" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of James River Group from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "sell (d)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of James River Group from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Sunday, June 14th. Finally, Citizens Jmp reissued a "market perform" rating on shares of James River Group in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and a consensus price target of $6.44.

View Our Latest Analysis on James River Group

About James River Group

James River Group Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, underwrites property and casualty insurance products primarily in the program, wholesale broker and retail broker markets. The company focuses on specialty P&C lines, offering binding authority and delegated underwriting solutions for niche sectors including professional liability, environmental, real estate and other tailored commercial risks. Operating under the James River brand, it provides both admitted and non-admitted insurance across multiple states.

Founded in 2014 and headquartered in Richmond, Virginia, James River Group has expanded through a combination of organic growth and strategic acquisitions.

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