James Schmidt Sells 1,241 Shares of Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) Stock

Vicor Corporation (NASDAQ:VICR - Get Free Report) CFO James Schmidt sold 1,241 shares of Vicor stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.00, for a total value of $343,757.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 1,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $343,757. This represents a 50.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

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Vicor Stock Down 8.2%

VICR traded down $22.12 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $246.49. The company's stock had a trading volume of 855,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 817,150. Vicor Corporation has a twelve month low of $38.92 and a twelve month high of $293.95. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $187.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $138.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.59 and a beta of 1.97.

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The electronics maker reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.04. Vicor had a return on equity of 20.21% and a net margin of 28.98%.The firm had revenue of $112.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Vicor Corporation will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vicor News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Vicor this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q1 results beat expectations — Vicor reported roughly $113M revenue and $0.44 diluted EPS (above consensus), posted a healthy gross margin and said backlog rose sharply to about $301M, and management discussed capacity expansion (equipment additions / second fab planning). Those fundamentals support higher longer‑term revenue visibility. Yahoo Finance Q1 article

Q1 results beat expectations — Vicor reported roughly $113M revenue and $0.44 diluted EPS (above consensus), posted a healthy gross margin and said backlog rose sharply to about $301M, and management discussed capacity expansion (equipment additions / second fab planning). Those fundamentals support higher longer‑term revenue visibility. Positive Sentiment: Analyst support — recent analyst updates include Needham raising its price target to $260 and other buy/strong‑buy notes, providing research momentum and justification for the rally into the print. MarketBeat coverage

Analyst support — recent analyst updates include Needham raising its price target to $260 and other buy/strong‑buy notes, providing research momentum and justification for the rally into the print. Neutral Sentiment: Institutional flows mixed — filings show large institutional activity and hedge funds both adding and trimming positions in recent quarters, so ownership shifts could amplify moves but don’t yet signal a directional change by themselves. QuiverQuant institutional note

Institutional flows mixed — filings show large institutional activity and hedge funds both adding and trimming positions in recent quarters, so ownership shifts could amplify moves but don’t yet signal a directional change by themselves. Negative Sentiment: Heavy insider selling — multiple senior executives (including CEO Patrizio Vinciarelli) disclosed sizeable open‑market sales in April (many via rule‑driven plans). Even when pre‑planned, repeated large sales can pressure sentiment and valuation multiple compression. InsiderTrades report SEC Form 4

Heavy insider selling — multiple senior executives (including CEO Patrizio Vinciarelli) disclosed sizeable open‑market sales in April (many via rule‑driven plans). Even when pre‑planned, repeated large sales can pressure sentiment and valuation multiple compression. Negative Sentiment: Measured near‑term tone and cash flow note — while profitability and backlog improved, management’s outlook commentary was viewed as cautious by some investors and operating cash flow was negative in Q1 (partly due to a litigation‑related payment), which can raise near‑term liquidity and capital‑allocation questions. QuiverQuant analysis

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vicor

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VICR. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Vicor by 3,918.9% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 432,189 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $47,368,000 after purchasing an additional 421,435 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Vicor by 1,542.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 439,820 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $48,205,000 after purchasing an additional 413,038 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vicor by 4,634.5% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 264,611 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $12,379,000 after purchasing an additional 259,022 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Vicor by 1,921.4% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 267,882 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $13,319,000 after purchasing an additional 254,630 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vicor during the third quarter worth approximately $12,625,000. 47.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VICR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen lowered Vicor from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Vicor from $180.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Roth Mkm reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $245.00 price target on shares of Vicor in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Vicor in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Research raised Vicor from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $198.33.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on VICR

Vicor Company Profile

Vicor Corporation is a designer and manufacturer of modular power components and systems, serving a wide range of industries that demand high performance and efficiency. Headquartered in Andover, Massachusetts, the company develops power conversion solutions that help customers optimize energy delivery in applications from telecommunications and data centers to industrial and automotive systems.

The company's product portfolio includes high-density DC-DC converters, AC-DC front-end modules, point-of-load regulators and complete power systems that combine multiple conversion stages in a single package.

Further Reading

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