JAN (NYSE:JAN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from Brokerages

Shares of JAN (NYSE:JAN - Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from the twelve research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $27.5455.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on JAN from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday. Wall Street Zen raised JAN to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, April 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on JAN in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. They set a "neutral" rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on JAN in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. They set an "overweight" rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Research raised JAN to a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th.

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Trending Headlines about JAN

Here are the key news stories impacting JAN this week:

Positive Sentiment: Janus Living announced a quarterly dividend of $0.1599 per share, with a 2.3% annualized yield, payable on June 24 to shareholders of record on June 12. This should appeal to income-focused investors and can support the stock. Article Title

Janus Living announced a quarterly dividend of $0.1599 per share, with a 2.3% annualized yield, payable on June 24 to shareholders of record on June 12. This should appeal to income-focused investors and can support the stock. Positive Sentiment: The company also declared pro rata cash dividends for Q1 and Q2 2026, reinforcing its REIT-style payout profile and suggesting management confidence in cash generation. Article Title

The company also declared pro rata cash dividends for Q1 and Q2 2026, reinforcing its REIT-style payout profile and suggesting management confidence in cash generation. Neutral Sentiment: Separately, the company recently reported earnings that matched expectations and beat revenue estimates, which provides a mixed but generally supportive backdrop for the stock. Reference

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other JAN news, COO Jeffrey H. Miller acquired 7,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.00 per share, with a total value of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 7,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $150,000. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Katherine M. Sandstrom acquired 13,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.00 per share, for a total transaction of $270,000.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 21,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $420,000. The trade was a 180.00% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 187,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,740,000. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

JAN Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:JAN opened at $27.86 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -62.29 and a beta of 2.16. JAN has a 12-month low of $22.76 and a 12-month high of $28.52.

JAN (NYSE:JAN - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.23. The company had revenue of $200.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $157.96 million. JAN has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.930-0.970 EPS.

JAN Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be given a $0.1599 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.3%.

About JAN

Upon completion of this offering, we will be the only U.S. publicly traded REIT focused exclusively on the senior housing sector and the only U.S. publicly traded REIT whose entire portfolio is owned and operated under RIDEA structures. We have an initial portfolio consisting of 34 senior housing communities, comprised of 10,422 units as of December 31, 2025. Our communities are located primarily in major retirement markets across 10 states, with units in Florida and Texas representing 69% of the total units as of December 31, 2025.

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