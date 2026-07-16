JAN (NYSE:JAN) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

JAN (NYSE:JAN - Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totaling 4,795,839 shares, a growth of 86.6% from the June 15th total of 2,570,427 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,518,152 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days. Approximately 1.8% of the company's stock are short sold.

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JAN Stock Performance

Shares of JAN traded up $0.97 on Thursday, reaching $29.87. 1,409,822 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,314,103. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.86 billion, a PE ratio of -597.40 and a beta of 2.16. JAN has a 52-week low of $22.76 and a 52-week high of $30.16.

JAN (NYSE:JAN - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.23. The business had revenue of $200.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $157.96 million. JAN has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.930-0.970 EPS.

JAN Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.0475 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 11th. JAN's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -1,140.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JAN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Research upgraded JAN from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Raymond James Financial began coverage on shares of JAN in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. They set a "strong-buy" rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of JAN in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. They issued a "neutral" rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of JAN in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of JAN in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. They set an "overweight" rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, JAN presently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $29.54.

Read Our Latest Report on JAN

JAN Company Profile

Upon completion of this offering, we will be the only U.S. publicly traded REIT focused exclusively on the senior housing sector and the only U.S. publicly traded REIT whose entire portfolio is owned and operated under RIDEA structures. We have an initial portfolio consisting of 34 senior housing communities, comprised of 10,422 units as of December 31, 2025. Our communities are located primarily in major retirement markets across 10 states, with units in Florida and Texas representing 69% of the total units as of December 31, 2025.

Further Reading

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