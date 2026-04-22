JAN's Quiet Period To Expire on April 29th (NYSE:JAN)

JAN's (NYSE:JAN - Get Free Report) quiet period will expire on Wednesday, April 29th. JAN had issued 42,000,000 shares in its IPO on March 20th. The total size of the offering was $840,000,000 based on an initial share price of $20.00. During the company's quiet period, insiders and underwriters involved in the IPO are prevented from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the end of the company's quiet period, it's expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

Get JAN alerts: Sign Up

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JAN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America began coverage on shares of JAN in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada initiated coverage on JAN in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on JAN in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. They issued an "overweight" rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Scotiabank started coverage on JAN in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. They set a "sector outperform" rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane started coverage on JAN in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $27.27.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on JAN

JAN Stock Down 2.1%

NYSE JAN opened at $24.65 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.29 and a beta of 2.16. JAN has a 12-month low of $22.76 and a 12-month high of $26.70.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Katherine M. Sandstrom purchased 13,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.00 per share, for a total transaction of $270,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 21,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $420,000. This represents a 180.00% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Scott M. Brinker purchased 100,000 shares of JAN stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.00 per share, for a total transaction of $2,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 100,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,000,000. This represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders acquired 187,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,740,000 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company's stock.

Key Headlines Impacting JAN

Here are the key news stories impacting JAN this week:

Positive Sentiment: Analyst write‑up finds JAN’s fundamentals attractive: pure‑play senior housing exposure, strong demographic demand, a RIDEA structure that links management fees to property performance, and a Life‑Plan community focus that supports stable occupancy and higher barriers to entry — factors that support medium‑term cash flow resilience. Janus Living: Valuation Seems To Have Priced In Near‑Term Upsides

Analyst write‑up finds JAN’s fundamentals attractive: pure‑play senior housing exposure, strong demographic demand, a RIDEA structure that links management fees to property performance, and a Life‑Plan community focus that supports stable occupancy and higher barriers to entry — factors that support medium‑term cash flow resilience. Neutral Sentiment: Recent comparative reviews (head‑to‑head pieces vs. Fermi/FRMI) provide side‑by‑side analysis of growth, valuation and risk for investors considering JAN vs. peers — useful for relative valuation and sector allocation decisions. Head to Head Survey: Fermi (FRMI) vs. JAN JAN & Fermi Critical Comparison

Recent comparative reviews (head‑to‑head pieces vs. Fermi/FRMI) provide side‑by‑side analysis of growth, valuation and risk for investors considering JAN vs. peers — useful for relative valuation and sector allocation decisions. Negative Sentiment: Shares are down on the session with below‑average intraday volume, suggesting weaker near‑term demand; analysts note that much of the favorable outlook may already be priced in, limiting near‑term upside unless operational beats or guidance revisions arrive. (See Seeking Alpha link above.)

About JAN

Upon completion of this offering, we will be the only U.S. publicly traded REIT focused exclusively on the senior housing sector and the only U.S. publicly traded REIT whose entire portfolio is owned and operated under RIDEA structures. We have an initial portfolio consisting of 34 senior housing communities, comprised of 10,422 units as of December 31, 2025. Our communities are located primarily in major retirement markets across 10 states, with units in Florida and Texas representing 69% of the total units as of December 31, 2025.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider JAN, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and JAN wasn't on the list.

While JAN currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here