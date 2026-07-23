Japan Tob (JAPAY) Projected to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Japan Tob (OTCMKTS:JAPAY - Get Free Report) is expected to announce its resultson Thursday, July 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.3336 per share and revenue of $6.1255 billion for the quarter.

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Japan Tob (OTCMKTS:JAPAY - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $5.69 billion. On average, analysts expect Japan Tob to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Japan Tob Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of JAPAY stock opened at $19.75 on Thursday. Japan Tob has a 52-week low of $14.20 and a 52-week high of $20.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.13 billion, a PE ratio of 19.75 and a beta of 0.29. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.78.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on JAPAY. BTIG Research started coverage on Japan Tob in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a "buy" rating for the company. Zacks Research raised Japan Tob from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $17.00.

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About Japan Tob

Japan Tobacco Inc OTC: JAPAY is a Tokyo-based multinational company primarily engaged in the manufacture and sale of tobacco products. The company's core activities include the development, production and distribution of cigarettes and other nicotine-delivery products for domestic and international markets. Japan Tobacco also pursues business activities beyond tobacco, including pharmaceutical and processed‑food operations through subsidiary units and strategic investments.

In its tobacco operations the company serves both the Japanese market and a broad international footprint through its global operating arm, Japan Tobacco International (JTI).

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