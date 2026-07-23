Go Pro
→ A letter from Shannon Stansberry (From Porter & Company) (Ad)tc pixel

Japan Tob (JAPAY) Projected to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Written by MarketBeat
July 23, 2026
Japan Tob logo with Consumer Staples background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Japan Tob (OTCMKTS:JAPAY - Get Free Report) is expected to announce its resultson Thursday, July 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.3336 per share and revenue of $6.1255 billion for the quarter.

Japan Tob (OTCMKTS:JAPAY - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $5.69 billion. On average, analysts expect Japan Tob to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Japan Tob Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of JAPAY stock opened at $19.75 on Thursday. Japan Tob has a 52-week low of $14.20 and a 52-week high of $20.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.13 billion, a PE ratio of 19.75 and a beta of 0.29. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.78.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on JAPAY. BTIG Research started coverage on Japan Tob in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a "buy" rating for the company. Zacks Research raised Japan Tob from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $17.00.

Get Our Latest Research Report on JAPAY

About Japan Tob

(Get Free Report)

Japan Tobacco Inc OTC: JAPAY is a Tokyo-based multinational company primarily engaged in the manufacture and sale of tobacco products. The company's core activities include the development, production and distribution of cigarettes and other nicotine-delivery products for domestic and international markets. Japan Tobacco also pursues business activities beyond tobacco, including pharmaceutical and processed‑food operations through subsidiary units and strategic investments.

In its tobacco operations the company serves both the Japanese market and a broad international footprint through its global operating arm, Japan Tobacco International (JTI).

Featured Articles

Earnings History for Japan Tob (OTCMKTS:JAPAY)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Japan Tob Right Now?

Before you consider Japan Tob, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Japan Tob wasn't on the list.

While Japan Tob currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

7 Stocks to Buy And Hold Forever Cover
7 Stocks to Buy And Hold Forever

Click the link to see MarketBeat's list of seven stocks and why their long-term outlooks are very promising.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

The Ugliest Stocks in the Market Just Got a Very Expensive Vote of Confidence
The Ugliest Stocks in the Market Just Got a Very Expensive Vote of Confidence
By Bridget Bennett | July 20, 2026
tc pixel
SPCX Warning - and Worst News for Stocks in 50 Years
SPCX Warning - and Worst News for Stocks in 50 Years
From TradeSmith (Ad)
Strait of Hormuz Tensions Spike Tanker Trade: These 2 Stocks Are Set to Benefit
Strait of Hormuz Tensions Spike Tanker Trade: These 2 Stocks Are Set to Benefit
By Dan Schmidt | July 19, 2026
Why Abbott Laboratories Stock Is Suddenly Winning Back Wall Street
Why Abbott Laboratories Stock Is Suddenly Winning Back Wall Street
By Thomas Hughes | July 16, 2026
AST SpaceMobile Stock Sinks as SpaceX Fallout Rattles Space Sector
AST SpaceMobile Stock Sinks as SpaceX Fallout Rattles Space Sector
By Jessica Mitacek | July 17, 2026
tc pixel
The invention Elon called the greatest in history
The invention Elon called the greatest in history
From Brownstone Research (Ad)
Sandisk: What the Chart Is Trying to Tell Us
Sandisk: What the Chart Is Trying to Tell Us
By Sam Quirke | July 17, 2026
Could Truth API Become Trump Media’s First Meaningful Revenue Driver?
Could Truth API Become Trump Media’s First Meaningful Revenue Driver?
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | July 22, 2026

Recent Videos

Oil Just Hit $95. Get READY For What Comes Next.
Oil Just Hit $95. Get READY For What Comes Next.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
This Stock Trades Under $5. Analysts See It More Than Doubling.
This Stock Trades Under $5. Analysts See It More Than Doubling.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
UP 20% IN 1 DAY?! These quiet sectors are moving!
UP 20% IN 1 DAY?! These quiet sectors are moving!
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines