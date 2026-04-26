Free Trial
→ I wish this wasn’t the case (From Porter & Company) (Ad)tc pixel

Japan Tob (OTCMKTS:JAPAY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Written by MarketBeat
April 26, 2026
Japan Tob logo with Consumer Staples background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Short interest in Japan Tob plunged 60.9% in April to 90,374 shares, leaving a very low days-to-cover of 0.2 days and approximately 0.0% of the stock sold short.
  • Analysts are bearish: Zacks downgraded the stock from Hold to Strong Sell on April 14, and the consensus rating is Sell with a target price of $17.00.
  • Shares traded at $18.18 on Friday (volume 195,910 vs. average 327,122), with a market cap of $64.55 billion and a P/E of about 19.98.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in May.

Japan Tob (OTCMKTS:JAPAY - Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totaling 90,374 shares, a decline of 60.9% from the March 31st total of 231,392 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 456,166 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company's stock are sold short.

Japan Tob Stock Up 0.1%

OTCMKTS:JAPAY traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $18.18. 195,910 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 327,122. Japan Tob has a twelve month low of $14.02 and a twelve month high of $20.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.62 and a 200 day moving average of $18.24. The stock has a market cap of $64.55 billion, a PE ratio of 19.98 and a beta of 0.33.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Zacks Research lowered Japan Tob from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Sell" and a consensus target price of $17.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Japan Tob

About Japan Tob

(Get Free Report)

Japan Tobacco Inc OTC: JAPAY is a Tokyo-based multinational company primarily engaged in the manufacture and sale of tobacco products. The company's core activities include the development, production and distribution of cigarettes and other nicotine-delivery products for domestic and international markets. Japan Tobacco also pursues business activities beyond tobacco, including pharmaceutical and processed‑food operations through subsidiary units and strategic investments.

In its tobacco operations the company serves both the Japanese market and a broad international footprint through its global operating arm, Japan Tobacco International (JTI).

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Japan Tob Right Now?

Before you consider Japan Tob, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Japan Tob wasn't on the list.

While Japan Tob currently has a Sell rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

Analysts Agree—These Gold Picks Outshine the Rest Cover
Analysts Agree—These Gold Picks Outshine the Rest

Unlock the timeless value of gold with our exclusive 2026 Gold Forecasting Report. Explore why gold remains the ultimate investment for safeguarding wealth against inflation, economic shifts, and global uncertainties. Whether you're planning for future generations or seeking a reliable asset in turbulent times, this report is your essential guide to making informed decisions.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

5 Stocks Positioned to Win the AI Data Center Buildout
5 Stocks Positioned to Win the AI Data Center Buildout
By Bridget Bennett | April 20, 2026
tc pixel
Your book attached
Your book attached
From Profits Run (Ad)
These 3 Defense Giants Beat Q1 Estimates—So Why Did Their Stocks Still Fall?
These 3 Defense Giants Beat Q1 Estimates—So Why Did Their Stocks Still Fall?
By Jessica Mitacek | April 22, 2026
AMD’s Breakout Isn’t the Story—This Catalyst Is
AMD’s Breakout Isn’t the Story—This Catalyst Is
By Thomas Hughes | April 24, 2026
This 4/20, Wall Street Is Betting on More Than Marijuana
This 4/20, Wall Street Is Betting on More Than Marijuana
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | April 20, 2026
tc pixel
A 17-year investing experiment investigated in Dublin
A 17-year investing experiment investigated in Dublin
From Porter & Company (Ad)
The Quiet Infrastructure Play on Small-Bank Survival
The Quiet Infrastructure Play on Small-Bank Survival
By Peter Frank | April 21, 2026
The Cannabis Sector's Billion-Dollar Tax Cut
The Cannabis Sector's Billion-Dollar Tax Cut
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | April 23, 2026

Recent Videos

If You Are a Palantir Shareholder...Get READY for May 4th.
If You Are a Palantir Shareholder...Get READY for May 4th.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
3 Tech Stocks Under $5 Insiders Are Buying NOW
3 Tech Stocks Under $5 Insiders Are Buying NOW
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
Warning: Don‘t Be Fooled by Record Highs. Get READY.
Warning: Don't Be Fooled by Record Highs. Get READY.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines