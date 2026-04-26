Japan Tob (OTCMKTS:JAPAY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Japan Tob (OTCMKTS:JAPAY - Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totaling 90,374 shares, a decline of 60.9% from the March 31st total of 231,392 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 456,166 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company's stock are sold short.

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Japan Tob Stock Up 0.1%

OTCMKTS:JAPAY traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $18.18. 195,910 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 327,122. Japan Tob has a twelve month low of $14.02 and a twelve month high of $20.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.62 and a 200 day moving average of $18.24. The stock has a market cap of $64.55 billion, a PE ratio of 19.98 and a beta of 0.33.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Zacks Research lowered Japan Tob from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Sell" and a consensus target price of $17.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Japan Tob

About Japan Tob

Japan Tobacco Inc OTC: JAPAY is a Tokyo-based multinational company primarily engaged in the manufacture and sale of tobacco products. The company's core activities include the development, production and distribution of cigarettes and other nicotine-delivery products for domestic and international markets. Japan Tobacco also pursues business activities beyond tobacco, including pharmaceutical and processed‑food operations through subsidiary units and strategic investments.

In its tobacco operations the company serves both the Japanese market and a broad international footprint through its global operating arm, Japan Tobacco International (JTI).

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