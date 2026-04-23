Free Trial
→ I was right about SpaceX (From Brownstone Research) (Ad)tc pixel

Japan Tob (OTCMKTS:JAPAY) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume - Should You Buy?

Written by MarketBeat
April 23, 2026
Japan Tob logo with Consumer Staples background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Unusually-high trading volume: About 1,967,995 shares traded on Thursday (a 1,039% increase vs. the prior session), with the stock last at $18.19 after closing $17.80.
  • Negative analyst sentiment: Zacks cut the stock to a "strong sell" and the consensus rating is "Sell" with an average target price of $17.00, below the current share price.
  • Valuation and technicals: the company has a market cap of $64.23 billion, a P/E of 19.88, and is trading near its 50‑day ($18.69) and 200‑day ($18.22) moving averages.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Japan Tob.

Japan Tob (OTCMKTS:JAPAY - Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 1,967,995 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 1,039% from the previous session's volume of 172,823 shares.The stock last traded at $18.19 and had previously closed at $17.80.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Zacks Research cut shares of Japan Tob from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Sell" and an average target price of $17.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Japan Tob

Japan Tob Trading Up 1.6%

The company's fifty day moving average is $18.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.22. The stock has a market cap of $64.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.88 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

About Japan Tob

(Get Free Report)

Japan Tobacco Inc OTC: JAPAY is a Tokyo-based multinational company primarily engaged in the manufacture and sale of tobacco products. The company's core activities include the development, production and distribution of cigarettes and other nicotine-delivery products for domestic and international markets. Japan Tobacco also pursues business activities beyond tobacco, including pharmaceutical and processed‑food operations through subsidiary units and strategic investments.

In its tobacco operations the company serves both the Japanese market and a broad international footprint through its global operating arm, Japan Tobacco International (JTI).

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Japan Tob Right Now?

Before you consider Japan Tob, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Japan Tob wasn't on the list.

While Japan Tob currently has a Sell rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

10 Best Stocks to Own in 2026 Cover
10 Best Stocks to Own in 2026

Enter your email address and we’ll send you MarketBeat’s list of ten stocks set to soar in Spring 2026, despite the threat of tariffs and other economic uncertainty. These ten stocks are incredibly resilient and are likely to thrive in any economic environment.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

The Nasdaq's Historic Rally Doesn't Mean the Risk Is Gone
The Nasdaq's Historic Rally Doesn't Mean the Risk Is Gone
By Bridget Bennett | April 19, 2026
tc pixel
MAJOR BUY ALERT: Mar-a-Lago/Trump/Elon
MAJOR BUY ALERT: Mar-a-Lago/Trump/Elon
From InvestorPlace (Ad)
5 Stocks Positioned to Win the AI Data Center Buildout
5 Stocks Positioned to Win the AI Data Center Buildout
By Bridget Bennett | April 20, 2026
These 3 Defense Giants Beat Q1 Estimates—So Why Did Their Stocks Still Fall?
These 3 Defense Giants Beat Q1 Estimates—So Why Did Their Stocks Still Fall?
By Jessica Mitacek | April 22, 2026
The Quiet Infrastructure Play on Small-Bank Survival
The Quiet Infrastructure Play on Small-Bank Survival
By Peter Frank | April 21, 2026
tc pixel
The chokepoint supplier behind SpaceX's $1.75 trillion empire
The chokepoint supplier behind SpaceX's $1.75 trillion empire
From Behind the Markets (Ad)
This 4/20, Wall Street Is Betting on More Than Marijuana
This 4/20, Wall Street Is Betting on More Than Marijuana
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | April 20, 2026
Super Micro Computer, Inc. $SMCI Shares Purchased by OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd
Super Micro Computer, Inc. $SMCI Shares Purchased by OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd
By MarketBeat | April 23, 2026

Recent Videos

It‘s Happening Again: Quantum Stocks Are Surging. Get READY.
It's Happening Again: Quantum Stocks Are Surging. Get READY.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
The Biggest Market Reset in 25 Years. Get READY.
The Biggest Market Reset in 25 Years. Get READY.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
We Analyzed Dozens of Stocks This Week. Here’s What’s Worth Buying.
We Analyzed Dozens of Stocks This Week. Here’s What’s Worth Buying.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines