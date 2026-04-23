Japan Tob (OTCMKTS:JAPAY) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume - Should You Buy?

Japan Tob (OTCMKTS:JAPAY - Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 1,967,995 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 1,039% from the previous session's volume of 172,823 shares.The stock last traded at $18.19 and had previously closed at $17.80.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Zacks Research cut shares of Japan Tob from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Sell" and an average target price of $17.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Japan Tob

Japan Tob Trading Up 1.6%

The company's fifty day moving average is $18.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.22. The stock has a market cap of $64.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.88 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

About Japan Tob

Japan Tobacco Inc OTC: JAPAY is a Tokyo-based multinational company primarily engaged in the manufacture and sale of tobacco products. The company's core activities include the development, production and distribution of cigarettes and other nicotine-delivery products for domestic and international markets. Japan Tobacco also pursues business activities beyond tobacco, including pharmaceutical and processed‑food operations through subsidiary units and strategic investments.

In its tobacco operations the company serves both the Japanese market and a broad international footprint through its global operating arm, Japan Tobacco International (JTI).

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