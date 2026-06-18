Jarrod Patten Sells 1,500 Shares of Strategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) Stock

Strategy Inc (NASDAQ:MSTR - Get Free Report) Director Jarrod Patten sold 1,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.31, for a total transaction of $181,965.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 28,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,445,931.86. The trade was a 5.02% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

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Strategy Stock Performance

NASDAQ MSTR traded down $4.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $112.53. 35,285,311 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,724,680. Strategy Inc has a 52 week low of $104.17 and a 52 week high of $457.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.80 and a beta of 3.49. The company has a current ratio of 6.05, a quick ratio of 6.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business's fifty day moving average price is $153.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $150.76.

Strategy (NASDAQ:MSTR - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The software maker reported ($38.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($37.39). The business had revenue of $124.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.75 million. Strategy had a negative return on equity of 26.97% and a negative net margin of 2,482.01%.The firm's revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($16.49) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Strategy Inc will post 116.7 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Strategy

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSTR. Militia Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Strategy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $368,000. Rathbones Group PLC grew its holdings in Strategy by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 19,182 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $2,394,000 after buying an additional 2,748 shares in the last quarter. DV Trading LLC grew its holdings in Strategy by 90.7% during the 1st quarter. DV Trading LLC now owns 5,007 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $625,000 after buying an additional 2,381 shares in the last quarter. Foguth Wealth Management LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Strategy during the first quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Finally, Lavelle Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Strategy during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,106,000. Institutional investors own 59.84% of the company's stock.

Trending Headlines about Strategy

Here are the key news stories impacting Strategy this week:

Negative Sentiment: Strategy’s STRC preferred shares hit a historic low, raising worries that the company’s Bitcoin buying machine is becoming harder to fund without more dilution or strain on dividend payments. Article Title

Strategy’s STRC preferred shares hit a historic low, raising worries that the company’s Bitcoin buying machine is becoming harder to fund without more dilution or strain on dividend payments. Negative Sentiment: Multiple reports said investors are increasingly focused on Strategy’s dividend runway and the possibility it may need to slow Bitcoin purchases or sell assets if funding conditions worsen. Article Title

Multiple reports said investors are increasingly focused on Strategy’s dividend runway and the possibility it may need to slow Bitcoin purchases or sell assets if funding conditions worsen. Negative Sentiment: Market commentary and crypto news highlighted skepticism that Strategy’s latest Bitcoin acquisitions are sustainable, with concerns that share issuance is becoming a heavier drag on MSTR. Article Title

Market commentary and crypto news highlighted skepticism that Strategy’s latest Bitcoin acquisitions are sustainable, with concerns that share issuance is becoming a heavier drag on MSTR. Negative Sentiment: Director Jarrod Patten sold 1,500 shares, adding to the bearish tone around insider activity even though the sale was relatively small. Article Title

Director Jarrod Patten sold 1,500 shares, adding to the bearish tone around insider activity even though the sale was relatively small. Neutral Sentiment: Executive Chairman Michael Saylor defended the strategy publicly, saying Strategy is a “shock absorber” for Bitcoin rather than a systemic risk, but that messaging has not eased investor concerns. Article Title

Executive Chairman Michael Saylor defended the strategy publicly, saying Strategy is a “shock absorber” for Bitcoin rather than a systemic risk, but that messaging has not eased investor concerns. Neutral Sentiment: The company also disclosed a small insider purchase by EVP Thomas C. Chow, which offers limited support but is too small to change sentiment meaningfully. Article Title

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on MSTR. B. Riley Financial boosted their price target on Strategy from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Benchmark reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Strategy in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an "overweight" rating on shares of Strategy in a research report on Monday. Zacks Research downgraded Strategy from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Strategy in a report on Friday, March 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $313.93.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on MSTR

About Strategy

Strategy, formerly known as MicroStrategy, Incorporated NASDAQ: MSTR is a global provider of enterprise analytics and mobility software. The company’s flagship platform offers business intelligence, data discovery, and advanced visualizations that enable organizations to analyze large volumes of data and deliver actionable insights. In addition to traditional on-premises deployments, Strategy provides a range of cloud-based services and managed offerings that allow customers to leverage the power of its analytics tools without managing complex infrastructure.

Founded in 1989 by Michael J.

Further Reading

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