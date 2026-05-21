Jarrod Patten Sells 2,250 Shares of Strategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) Stock

Strategy Inc (NASDAQ:MSTR - Get Free Report) Director Jarrod Patten sold 2,250 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.37, for a total value of $374,332.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 28,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,658,360. This represents a 7.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

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Strategy Price Performance

NASDAQ MSTR traded down $0.96 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $164.85. The company's stock had a trading volume of 10,479,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,398,267. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $152.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $160.66. The company has a quick ratio of 6.05, a current ratio of 6.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Strategy Inc has a 1 year low of $104.17 and a 1 year high of $457.22. The company has a market capitalization of $57.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.10 and a beta of 3.59.

Strategy (NASDAQ:MSTR - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The software maker reported ($38.25) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.86) by ($37.39). Strategy had a negative return on equity of 26.97% and a negative net margin of 2,482.01%.The business had revenue of $124.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $120.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($16.49) earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Strategy Inc will post 116.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on MSTR. Wall Street Zen cut Strategy from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Sunday, February 8th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Strategy in a report on Friday, March 27th. Mizuho set a $320.00 price objective on Strategy and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Strategy from $395.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $350.00 price objective (up from $250.00) on shares of Strategy in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $322.21.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Strategy

Strategy News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Strategy this week:

Positive Sentiment: Michael Saylor said Strategy has already bought more Bitcoin this year than miners have produced, reinforcing the company’s “buy and hold BTC” thesis and signaling continued accumulation. Article Title

Michael Saylor said Strategy has already bought more Bitcoin this year than miners have produced, reinforcing the company’s “buy and hold BTC” thesis and signaling continued accumulation. Positive Sentiment: Saylor also told CNBC that tokenization could help investors “shop” for yield, keeping Strategy in the spotlight as a crypto-linked capital markets story rather than just a software company. Article Title

Saylor also told CNBC that tokenization could help investors “shop” for yield, keeping Strategy in the spotlight as a crypto-linked capital markets story rather than just a software company. Positive Sentiment: BeInCrypto reported that 13 of Strategy’s top 15 institutional shareholders added to their MSTR positions in Q1, suggesting some large investors were buying the pullback. Article Title

BeInCrypto reported that 13 of Strategy’s top 15 institutional shareholders added to their MSTR positions in Q1, suggesting some large investors were buying the pullback. Neutral Sentiment: Strategy’s earnings call and recent commentary emphasized that management may adjust dividend policy and continue using a mix of equity, credit, cash, and even Bitcoin sales to manage capital, which keeps the story flexible but also harder to model near term. Article Title

Strategy’s earnings call and recent commentary emphasized that management may adjust dividend policy and continue using a mix of equity, credit, cash, and even Bitcoin sales to manage capital, which keeps the story flexible but also harder to model near term. Negative Sentiment: Investor sentiment was pressured by reports that Strategy could pause Bitcoin buying and may even sell Bitcoin before year-end as part of its capital management and debt-repurchase plans. Article Title

Investor sentiment was pressured by reports that Strategy could pause Bitcoin buying and may even sell Bitcoin before year-end as part of its capital management and debt-repurchase plans. Negative Sentiment: Zacks Research downgraded Strategy from Hold to Strong Sell, adding to caution around the stock. Article Title

Zacks Research downgraded Strategy from Hold to Strong Sell, adding to caution around the stock. Negative Sentiment: Concerns over Bitcoin weakness also remain important, since MSTR tends to trade as a leveraged proxy for BTC and is sensitive to crypto price swings. Article Title

Institutional Trading of Strategy

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSTR. Binnacle Investments Inc increased its position in shares of Strategy by 492.9% during the 2nd quarter. Binnacle Investments Inc now owns 83 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd bought a new position in shares of Strategy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Cheviot Value Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Strategy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Strategy by 356.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 137 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Watch Advisors INC bought a new position in shares of Strategy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 59.84% of the company's stock.

Strategy Company Profile

Strategy, formerly known as MicroStrategy, Incorporated NASDAQ: MSTR is a global provider of enterprise analytics and mobility software. The company’s flagship platform offers business intelligence, data discovery, and advanced visualizations that enable organizations to analyze large volumes of data and deliver actionable insights. In addition to traditional on-premises deployments, Strategy provides a range of cloud-based services and managed offerings that allow customers to leverage the power of its analytics tools without managing complex infrastructure.

Founded in 1989 by Michael J.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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