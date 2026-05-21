Jarrod Patten Sells 3,000 Shares of Strategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) Stock

Strategy Inc (NASDAQ:MSTR - Get Free Report) Director Jarrod Patten sold 3,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.92, for a total transaction of $500,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 28,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,673,760. This trade represents a 9.68% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

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Strategy Stock Down 0.6%

Shares of NASDAQ:MSTR traded down $0.96 during trading on Thursday, hitting $164.85. The company's stock had a trading volume of 10,479,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,398,267. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $152.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $160.66. The company has a market capitalization of $57.77 billion, a PE ratio of -4.10 and a beta of 3.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 6.05 and a current ratio of 6.05. Strategy Inc has a fifty-two week low of $104.17 and a fifty-two week high of $457.22.

Strategy (NASDAQ:MSTR - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The software maker reported ($38.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($37.39). The business had revenue of $124.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.75 million. Strategy had a negative return on equity of 26.97% and a negative net margin of 2,482.01%.The business's revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($16.49) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Strategy Inc will post 116.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Strategy

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fideuram Asset Management Ireland dac purchased a new position in shares of Strategy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Westfuller Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Strategy in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Strategy by 280.0% in the fourth quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 190 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Wilkerson Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Strategy in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Strategy in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. 59.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Strategy News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Strategy this week:

Positive Sentiment: Michael Saylor said Strategy has already bought more Bitcoin this year than miners have produced, reinforcing the company’s “buy and hold BTC” thesis and signaling continued accumulation. Article Title

Michael Saylor said Strategy has already bought more Bitcoin this year than miners have produced, reinforcing the company’s “buy and hold BTC” thesis and signaling continued accumulation. Positive Sentiment: Saylor also told CNBC that tokenization could help investors “shop” for yield, keeping Strategy in the spotlight as a crypto-linked capital markets story rather than just a software company. Article Title

Saylor also told CNBC that tokenization could help investors “shop” for yield, keeping Strategy in the spotlight as a crypto-linked capital markets story rather than just a software company. Positive Sentiment: BeInCrypto reported that 13 of Strategy’s top 15 institutional shareholders added to their MSTR positions in Q1, suggesting some large investors were buying the pullback. Article Title

BeInCrypto reported that 13 of Strategy’s top 15 institutional shareholders added to their MSTR positions in Q1, suggesting some large investors were buying the pullback. Neutral Sentiment: Strategy’s earnings call and recent commentary emphasized that management may adjust dividend policy and continue using a mix of equity, credit, cash, and even Bitcoin sales to manage capital, which keeps the story flexible but also harder to model near term. Article Title

Strategy’s earnings call and recent commentary emphasized that management may adjust dividend policy and continue using a mix of equity, credit, cash, and even Bitcoin sales to manage capital, which keeps the story flexible but also harder to model near term. Negative Sentiment: Investor sentiment was pressured by reports that Strategy could pause Bitcoin buying and may even sell Bitcoin before year-end as part of its capital management and debt-repurchase plans. Article Title

Investor sentiment was pressured by reports that Strategy could pause Bitcoin buying and may even sell Bitcoin before year-end as part of its capital management and debt-repurchase plans. Negative Sentiment: Zacks Research downgraded Strategy from Hold to Strong Sell, adding to caution around the stock. Article Title

Zacks Research downgraded Strategy from Hold to Strong Sell, adding to caution around the stock. Negative Sentiment: Concerns over Bitcoin weakness also remain important, since MSTR tends to trade as a leveraged proxy for BTC and is sensitive to crypto price swings. Article Title

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Strategy in a research note on Friday, March 27th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Strategy from $395.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday. Mizuho set a $320.00 target price on shares of Strategy and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Strategy from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an "overweight" rating on shares of Strategy in a research note on Monday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $322.21.

View Our Latest Report on Strategy

About Strategy

Strategy, formerly known as MicroStrategy, Incorporated NASDAQ: MSTR is a global provider of enterprise analytics and mobility software. The company’s flagship platform offers business intelligence, data discovery, and advanced visualizations that enable organizations to analyze large volumes of data and deliver actionable insights. In addition to traditional on-premises deployments, Strategy provides a range of cloud-based services and managed offerings that allow customers to leverage the power of its analytics tools without managing complex infrastructure.

Founded in 1989 by Michael J.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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