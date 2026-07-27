Jazz Pharmaceuticals (JAZZ) Projected to Announce Earnings on Monday

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ - Get Free Report) is projected to release its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Monday, August 3rd. Analysts expect Jazz Pharmaceuticals to post earnings of $6.18 per share and revenue of $1.1144 billion for the quarter. Parties can find conference call details on the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Monday, August 3, 2026 at 4:30 PM ET.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 31st. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $6.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 0.66% and a return on equity of 14.56%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts expect Jazz Pharmaceuticals to post $22 EPS for the current fiscal year and $22 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Jazz Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ JAZZ opened at $253.87 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The business's 50 day moving average is $237.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $203.44. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $105.00 and a 12-month high of $256.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12,687.16, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 0.32.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on JAZZ shares. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $195.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird set a $252.00 price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $256.00 to $254.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $281.00 to $307.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $259.06.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Jazz Pharmaceuticals

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Bruce C. Cozadd sold 6,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.47, for a total transaction of $1,442,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 366,682 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $88,176,020.54. This represents a 1.61% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Heather Ann Mcsharry sold 2,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.00, for a total value of $482,000.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 18,449 shares in the company, valued at $4,446,209. This trade represents a 9.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 13,098 shares of company stock valued at $3,131,906 in the last three months. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Jazz Pharmaceuticals

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Danske Bank A S purchased a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 1,383.3% in the third quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 356 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company's stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 57.6% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 375 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company's stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.14% of the company's stock.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc is a global biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing therapies in neuroscience and oncology. The company's research and development efforts target unmet medical needs in sleep disorders, hematologic malignancies, rare neurological conditions and solid tumors. Jazz's product portfolio includes therapies for narcolepsy, hepatic veno-occlusive disease, acute myeloid leukemia and other serious disorders.

Flagship products from Jazz Pharmaceuticals include Xyrem® (sodium oxybate) and Xywav® (calcium, magnesium, potassium, and sodium oxybates) for the treatment of cataplexy and excessive daytime sleepiness in patients with narcolepsy.

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