Jazz Pharmaceuticals (JAZZ) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ - Get Free Report) is expected to release its Q1 2026 results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 5th. Analysts expect Jazz Pharmaceuticals to post earnings of $4.63 per share and revenue of $976.6310 million for the quarter. Individuals can find conference call details on the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning report page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, May 5, 2026 at 4:30 PM ET.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $6.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.49 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.17 billion. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 8.35% and a positive return on equity of 6.87%. The firm's revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $6.51 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Jazz Pharmaceuticals to post $21 EPS for the current fiscal year and $22 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Jazz Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 2.4%

Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $201.22 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $97.50 and a 1-year high of $207.48. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $187.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $169.68. The company has a market cap of $12.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 0.23.

Insider Activity at Jazz Pharmaceuticals

In other news, SVP Mary Elizabeth Henderson sold 5,343 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.49, for a total transaction of $1,039,160.07. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 28,728 shares in the company, valued at $5,587,308.72. The trade was a 15.68% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Patricia Carr sold 1,287 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.94, for a total transaction of $235,443.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 6,512 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,191,305.28. This trade represents a 16.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 74,015 shares of company stock worth $14,180,486 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Jazz Pharmaceuticals

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JAZZ. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 96.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 67,614 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company's stock worth $8,394,000 after purchasing an additional 33,210 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 147.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 351,609 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company's stock valued at $43,652,000 after purchasing an additional 209,667 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 197,174 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company's stock worth $24,479,000 after buying an additional 7,954 shares during the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth boosted its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 4,623 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company's stock worth $574,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 57.6% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 375 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company's stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.14% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on JAZZ. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $263.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. Leerink Partners upped their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $191.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded Jazz Pharmaceuticals to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Jazz Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $216.87.

Get Our Latest Research Report on JAZZ

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc is a global biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing therapies in neuroscience and oncology. The company's research and development efforts target unmet medical needs in sleep disorders, hematologic malignancies, rare neurological conditions and solid tumors. Jazz's product portfolio includes therapies for narcolepsy, hepatic veno-occlusive disease, acute myeloid leukemia and other serious disorders.

Flagship products from Jazz Pharmaceuticals include Xyrem® (sodium oxybate) and Xywav® (calcium, magnesium, potassium, and sodium oxybates) for the treatment of cataplexy and excessive daytime sleepiness in patients with narcolepsy.

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