Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Given Average Recommendation of "Moderate Buy" by Brokerages

Shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:JAZZ - Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of "Moderate Buy" from the eighteen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation, fourteen have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $216.8667.

JAZZ has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays raised their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $224.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday. Leerink Partners increased their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $225.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $191.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Patricia Carr sold 1,287 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.94, for a total transaction of $235,443.78. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 6,512 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,191,305.28. This trade represents a 16.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Bruce C. Cozadd sold 6,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.50, for a total value of $1,143,000.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 384,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,281,921. This represents a 1.54% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 74,015 shares of company stock valued at $14,180,486 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Jazz Pharmaceuticals

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cardinal Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 14,538 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company's stock worth $2,471,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 9.0% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 983 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company's stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 725 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company's stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% during the third quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 5,626 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company's stock worth $742,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 11,203 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company's stock worth $1,905,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.14% of the company's stock.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 1.7%

Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $202.40 on Thursday. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $97.50 and a 1-year high of $207.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The stock has a market cap of $12.46 billion, a PE ratio of -33.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.23. The stock's fifty day moving average is $185.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $168.17.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 25th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $6.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.49 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 6.87% and a negative net margin of 8.35%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $6.51 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Jazz Pharmaceuticals will post 20.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc is a global biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing therapies in neuroscience and oncology. The company's research and development efforts target unmet medical needs in sleep disorders, hematologic malignancies, rare neurological conditions and solid tumors. Jazz's product portfolio includes therapies for narcolepsy, hepatic veno-occlusive disease, acute myeloid leukemia and other serious disorders.

Flagship products from Jazz Pharmaceuticals include Xyrem® (sodium oxybate) and Xywav® (calcium, magnesium, potassium, and sodium oxybates) for the treatment of cataplexy and excessive daytime sleepiness in patients with narcolepsy.

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