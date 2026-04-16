J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) Given New $250.00 Price Target at Bank of America

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT - Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by investment analysts at Bank of America from $225.00 to $250.00 in a research report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a "buy" rating on the transportation company's stock. Bank of America's price objective suggests a potential upside of 4.06% from the company's current price.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on JBHT. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday. Susquehanna raised J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a "neutral" rating to a "positive" rating and raised their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $240.00 price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and issued a $221.00 price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Benchmark raised their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating and eleven have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $219.59.

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J.B. Hunt Transport Services Price Performance

Shares of JBHT traded up $16.07 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $240.24. 449,766 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,014,932. The firm's fifty day moving average is $217.90 and its 200 day moving average is $193.58. The company has a market cap of $22.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a fifty-two week low of $123.16 and a fifty-two week high of $239.13.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 15th. The transportation company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 16.33% and a net margin of 4.99%.J.B. Hunt Transport Services's revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that J.B. Hunt Transport Services will post 6.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at J.B. Hunt Transport Services

In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, EVP Darren P. Field sold 9,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.76, for a total value of $1,977,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 10,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,359,343.36. This represents a 45.60% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Bradley W. Hicks sold 4,028 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.13, for a total transaction of $906,823.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 30,395 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,842,826.35. This trade represents a 11.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,945 shares of company stock worth $5,656,495. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On J.B. Hunt Transport Services

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 74.3% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 15,643 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $2,314,000 after acquiring an additional 6,668 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 3.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 433,661 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $64,160,000 after acquiring an additional 13,729 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC raised its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 27.8% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 1,770 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the second quarter worth about $539,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 21.0% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 583 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. 74.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Key J.B. Hunt Transport Services News

Here are the key news stories impacting J.B. Hunt Transport Services this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q1 beat on both EPS and revenue — J.B. Hunt reported $1.49 EPS vs. $1.45 expected and $3.06B in revenue, with revenue up ~4.6% year-over-year, reinforcing underlying demand improvement. J.B. Hunt Q1 Press Release

Q1 beat on both EPS and revenue — J.B. Hunt reported $1.49 EPS vs. $1.45 expected and $3.06B in revenue, with revenue up ~4.6% year-over-year, reinforcing underlying demand improvement. Positive Sentiment: Margins and company initiatives improving — Management cited operational initiatives that helped boost margins in FQ1, which markets view as evidence management can drive profitability as volumes recover. Seeking Alpha: Initiatives Help Boost Margins

Margins and company initiatives improving — Management cited operational initiatives that helped boost margins in FQ1, which markets view as evidence management can drive profitability as volumes recover. Positive Sentiment: Macro/sector read — Analysts and coverage note the quarter is a sign of freight-market recovery and greater resilience in demand, a bullish backdrop for JBHT’s intermodal and contract logistics businesses. 247WallSt: Freight Recovery Takeaways

Macro/sector read — Analysts and coverage note the quarter is a sign of freight-market recovery and greater resilience in demand, a bullish backdrop for JBHT’s intermodal and contract logistics businesses. Positive Sentiment: Market commentary supportive — High-profile bullish commentary (e.g., Jim Cramer) highlights renewed investor interest and can amplify upside momentum. InsiderMonkey: Jim Cramer Bullish on JBHT

Market commentary supportive — High-profile bullish commentary (e.g., Jim Cramer) highlights renewed investor interest and can amplify upside momentum. Neutral Sentiment: Transcripts and details available — Multiple transcripts and the conference-call recording are posted for investors who want management’s tone on volume trends, pricing, and capacity. Seeking Alpha: Q1 Earnings Call Transcript

Transcripts and details available — Multiple transcripts and the conference-call recording are posted for investors who want management’s tone on volume trends, pricing, and capacity. Neutral Sentiment: Long-term momentum/valuation notes — Some research highlights JBHT as a momentum name, but the stock trades at an elevated P/E, so upside depends on sustained margin expansion and freight-market strength. Zacks: Momentum Case for JBHT

Long-term momentum/valuation notes — Some research highlights JBHT as a momentum name, but the stock trades at an elevated P/E, so upside depends on sustained margin expansion and freight-market strength. Negative Sentiment: Near-term profit-taking / valuation pressure — Despite the beat, the stock is down today, reflecting possible profit-taking after recent gains and investor focus on high forward valuation (e.g., elevated P/E and PEG), which could cap short-term upside.

About J.B. Hunt Transport Services

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc is a leading provider of transportation and logistics solutions headquartered in Lowell, Arkansas. The company offers a comprehensive suite of services designed to move freight efficiently across North America, including intermodal, dedicated contract services, full truckload, less-than-truckload (LTL), final mile delivery and specialized transport.

In its intermodal segment, J.B. Hunt leverages a network of rail and truck assets to transport containers and trailers on major U.S.

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